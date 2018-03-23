Naked Escape: Bills receiver won't face charges after nudity incident

Prosecutors will not bring criminal charges against Buffalo Bills receiver Zay Jones, who was shown arguing with his brother while naked in a Los Angeles apartment building earlier this week.

The Los Angeles County district attorney told TMZ Sports that there was insufficient evidence in the case against Jones, who was arrested after the disturbance in the apartment building.

TMZ obtained a video from the incident that allegedly showed a naked Jones in a hallway pushing his brother, Cayleb, who is a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings. The footage also showed what appeared to be blood smeared across walls.

Zay Jones, 22, was released from jail early Wednesday morning, according to online inmate records.

"I am my brothers keeper," Cayleb Jones wrote on Twitter.

Their father, former NFL linebacker Robert Jones, also took to social media.

"(Zay) is with me and his mom," he posted. He also added "he's going to be fine!"

Los Angeles Police Dept. officers were called to a residential building after Zay Jones allegedly broke a window and glass door at an establishment, police said.

Zay Jones recorded 27 receptions for 316 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season in 2017 with the Bills, who selected him with a second-round pick out of East Carolina.

Cayleb Jones, 25, was on the Vikings' practice squad last season and was signed to a futures contract in January.