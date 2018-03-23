Home / Top News / U.S. News

Girl shot at Maryland high school dies

By Susan McFarland  |  March 23, 2018 at 1:10 PM
March 23 (UPI) -- A 16-year-old girl shot by an armed student at Great Mills High School in southern Maryland died Friday, law enforcement said.

Jaelynn Willey died at 11:34 p.m after her family took her off of life support, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office announced on behalf of the girl's family.

Doctors said Jaelynn Willey was brain-dead after being shot by a gunman at school in Grand Mills, Md., Tuesday, about 55 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday, Jaelynn Willey's mother, Melissa Willey, said the family decided to remove life-support measures at the hospital.

"As of now Jaelynn is still on life support but she will not make it," Melissa Willey said. "She is brain-dead and has nothing, no life left in her."

Jaelynn Willey was one of two students shot at the school. The other, a 14-year-old boy, was released from the hospital Wednesday after being treated for a leg wound

The accused gunman, 17-year-old Austin Wyatt Rollins, died following an exchange of gunfire with a school security officer.

St. Mary's County Sheriff Tim Cameron said investigators believe Rollins had a "prior relationship" with Jaelynn Willey, though it's unclear if that was part of the motive. Officials said Rollins got the gun from his father, who acquired it legally.

