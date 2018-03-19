Watch live: Trump addresses opioid crisis in Manchester, N.H.

March 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump was expected to address his administration's new plan to combat the opioid epidemic, including an effort to pursue the death penalty in some instances, Monday afternoon in Manchester, N.H.

He was scheduled to speak at 2:40 p.m. EDT at Manchester Community College.

On Sunday, Andrew Bremberg, the director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, said the plan would increase funds for treatment and impose harsher sentences for drug traffickers.

"The Department of Justice will seek the death penalty against drug traffickers when it's appropriate under current law," he said.

Trump's plan will also ask Congress to pass legislation that lowers the amount of illegal drugs needed to invoke federal mandatory minimum sentences for drug traffickers "who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids that are lethal in trace amounts."