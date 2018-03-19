Home / Top News / U.S. News

Watch live: Trump addresses opioid crisis in Manchester, N.H.

By UPI Staff  |  March 19, 2018 at 1:21 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump was expected to address his administration's new plan to combat the opioid epidemic, including an effort to pursue the death penalty in some instances, Monday afternoon in Manchester, N.H.

He was scheduled to speak at 2:40 p.m. EDT at Manchester Community College.

On Sunday, Andrew Bremberg, the director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, said the plan would increase funds for treatment and impose harsher sentences for drug traffickers.

"The Department of Justice will seek the death penalty against drug traffickers when it's appropriate under current law," he said.

Trump's plan will also ask Congress to pass legislation that lowers the amount of illegal drugs needed to invoke federal mandatory minimum sentences for drug traffickers "who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids that are lethal in trace amounts."

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Donald Trump
Trending Stories
Rescuers recover all six victims in Florida bridge collapse Rescuers recover all six victims in Florida bridge collapse
Man who helped save hundreds during 9/11 dies of WTC-related cancer Man who helped save hundreds during 9/11 dies of WTC-related cancer
Stephen Hawking's last paper predicts parallel universes Stephen Hawking's last paper predicts parallel universes
Missing Pa. teen found in Mexico; 45-year-old man arrested Missing Pa. teen found in Mexico; 45-year-old man arrested
Australia rejects theory that MH370 wreckage found on Google Earth Australia rejects theory that MH370 wreckage found on Google Earth