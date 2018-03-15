Watch live: Sarah Sanders gives White House briefing

March 15 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is scheduled to give an on-camera press briefing on Thursday afternoon.

The briefing is set to begin at 2 p.m. EDT.

Sanders likely will face questions about the Treasury's decision to levy sanctions against five Russian entities and 19 citizens for interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

"The administration is confronting and countering malign Russian cyber activity, including their attempted interference in U.S. elections, destructive cyber-attacks, and intrusions targeting critical infrastructure," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier in the day.

Prior to the briefing, President Donald Trump met with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar before traveling to the Capitol for a Friends of Ireland luncheon.

Trump was scheduled to meet with members of the American Petroleum Institute at 2:30 p.m. and with Microsoft founder Bill Gates at 3:30 p.m.