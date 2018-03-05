Mueller subpoena seeks documents linked to Trump, 9 others

March 5 (UPI) -- A grand jury for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia sent a subpoena last month to a witness -- seeking a slew of documents related to communications with a number of President Donald Trump's closest advisers.

The witness, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, shared a copy of the subpoena with Axios and NBC News.

The subpoena seeks emails, text messages, work documents, handwritten notes and telephone logs the witnesses sent to and received from 10 individuals, dating back to Nov. 1, 2015. That date is less than five months after Trump announced his presidential campaign.

The individuals listed in the subpoena include:

-- Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist and chief executive of the Trump campaign

-- Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney

-- Rick Gates, former Trump campaign aide who pleaded guilty in February to Mueller charges of lying to the FBI and defrauding the government

-- Hope Hicks, White House communications director who announced her resignation last week

-- Corey Lewandowski, former Trump campaign manager

-- Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign manager who pleaded not guilty to charges of lying to the FBI and money laundering, among a number of other charges

-- Carter Page, a former Trump campaign aide and subject of surveillance under the Obama administration

-- Keith Schiller, a former Trump bodyguard

-- Roger Stone, Trump campaign adviser who said he communicated with WikiLeaks about the hacking of Democrats

-- President Donald Trump

Mueller's team is investigating whether the Russian government interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, whether Trump's campaign colluded with that alleged effort and whether Trump attempted to object those investigations by firing former FBI Director James Comey last May.

Mueller has made a number of indictments as part of the investigation and gotten guilty pleas from Gates, former national security adviser Michael Flynn (lying to the FBI), New York-based Dutch lawyer Alex Van Der Zwaan (lying to the FBI about Manafort-Ukraine links) and Richard Pinedo (identify fraud linked to Russian efforts).