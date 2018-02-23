Home / Top News / U.S. News

Watch live: Trump, Turnbull give joint news conference

Feb. 23, 2018
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull are scheduled to give a joint news conference Friday afternoon after a meeting at the White House.

The two are expected to speak at 2 p.m. EST.

The news conference comes as Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce announced his intention to resign over an extramarital affair with a former adviser, who is now pregnant with his child.

Last week, Turnbull took Joyce to task for the affair, saying he displayed a "shocking error of judgment." The prime minister banned all Cabinet ministers from having sexual relationships with staffers.

