'Vegetarian' dinner planned for Ivanka Trump in South Korea

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- South Korea's Moon Jae-in is to honor U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and presidential advisor in Seoul on Friday with a dinner that conforms to her diet, and Seoul is expecting Ivanka Trump, 36, to deliver a personal message from her father.

Ivanka Trump is visiting South Korea for the first time in an official capacity and is expected to stay in Asia's fourth-largest economy for four days and three nights, Yonhap reported Friday.

Trump, who is leading the U.S. delegation to the closing ceremony of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, could be delivering a message from her father as well as discussing issues relevant to U.S.-South Korea relations with Moon, according to the report.

The U.S. delegation includes U.S. Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders and U.S. Forces Korea Commander Vincent Brooks.

Chief Presidential Secretary Im Jong-seok will meet with the delegates, along with presidential Blue House national security chief Chung Eui-yong and First Lady Kim Jung-sook.

The Blue House dinner being held in honor of Ivanka includes a vegetarian menu for the first daughter who abides by a disciplined diet and has said she practices yoga and meditation.

Trump is arriving in Seoul as plans are underway to reopen more lines of communication with the North.

Local television network SBS reported Friday the South Korean government is open to restarting a communication line that began operations during the former Kim Dae-jung administration.

The line was closed during the presidency of Lee Myung-bak, and the potential changes reflect the ongoing inter-Korea rapprochement that began with a North Korea's decision to attend the Winter Games.