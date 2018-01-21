Large crowds persist worldwide for second day of Women's March

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Demonstrators and activists in the United States and worldwide took to the streets for a second day of Women's Marches on Sunday.

Thousands attended the Women's March: Power to the Polls event as the official anniversary rally in Las Vegas, Nevada a day after the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration and the original Women's March.

Sunday's march also coincided with the second day of the government shutdown, as lawmakers sent support to demonstrators while working to find a resolution.

"I wish I could be with you, but I'm in Washington trying to reopen to government for the good of the American people," Rep. Dina Titus of the 1st Congressional District of Nevada said. "But today, we march in the streets, then we march to vote and then we march into the halls of government - into state houses, school boards and the U.S. Congress."

The Las Vegas event focused on encouraging women to run for office in November's midterm elections and aimed at registering 1 million voters nationwide.

"This next stage of the movement will channel the energy and activism of the Women's March into tangible strategies and concrete wins in 2018," a statement on the march's website said. "We are the leaders we have been waiting for," reads a banner atop the statement."

More than 14,000 demonstrators gathered in downtown Knoxville, Tenn., Sunday and were countered by about 20 white nationalists who eventually left the area after about an hour.

A group of more than 1,000 demonstrators gathered in the Wynwood district of Miami, Fla., waving signs and cheering.

More than 30 countries took part in the second day of rallies in major cities such as London, Paris, Berlin, Sydney.

Demonstrator's in London chanted "Time's up" outside of Theresa May's office.

The demonstrations came after thousands of protesters gathered in Washington D.C. to hear speeches from Democratic legislators, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California on Saturday.