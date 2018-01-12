Arizona man pleads not guilty to killing ex, 2 children on Christmas Day

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- An Arizona man pleaded not guilty to killing his former wife and their two children, who were found shot to death Christmas Day, court records indicate.

Anthony Milan Ross, 45, entered his plea Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court. He faces three counts of first-degree murder and multiple other felony assault charges.

Police arrested Ross after a 6-hour standoff with officers at an upscale apartment complex in Phoenix. Police found Iris Ross dead in the parking lot of the complex after receiving reports of shots fired.

During negotiations, Ross told police he killed his two children, aged 10 months old and 11 years old.

Officers deployed a robot into the house and spotted an 10-month-old girl dead, police said.

After it became clear both children were dead, police used an explosion to distract the gunman as they entered the apartment. A police officer was injured by shrapnel.

Ross is next scheduled to appear in court Feb. 26.