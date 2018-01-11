Home / Top News / U.S. News

Accused Manhattan bomber indicted for NYC subway attack

By Susan McFarland  |  Jan. 11, 2018 at 7:28 AM
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A Bangladeshi immigrant accused in the attempted suicide bombing in a New York City subway station last month was indicted Wednesday on federal terrorism charges.

Akayed Ullah, 27, botched the attempt, injuring himself during the holiday season attack in a passageway near the Port Authority Bus Terminal in midtown Manhattan.

Wednesday, a federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Ullah that includes use of a weapon of mass destruction, providing material support to Islamic State and bombing a place of public use.

Ullah was seriously burned and five bystanders received minor injuries Dec. 11 when an explosive device he wore detonated. He made his first court appearance from his hospital room via a video link and later was transferred to the federal jail in Manhattan.

Court documents state that Ullah carried a 9-volt battery inside his pants pocket with wires connected to a metal pipe. One component connected to the wires was a Christmas light bulb, something authorities say is often featured in instructions online for making a pipe bomb.

Authorities said the device was built at Ullah's Brooklyn home, and that he'd stored materials like metal screws for shrapnel.

"In selecting this time and place, Ullah's alleged purpose in the Port Authority bombing was painfully clear: to inflict as much damage as possible, and to strike fear into the hearts of New Yorkers in the name of ISIS," U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said when announcing the indictment.

Police said Ullah had been inspired by the Islamic State terror group and was angry about U.S.-led bombings of IS territory in the Middle East.

Authorities said Ullah mentioned President Donald Trump in a Facebook post on the morning of the attack, which read, "Trump you failed to protect your nation." A police search at Ullah's home found the passage, "O AMERICA, DIE IN YOUR RAGE," written in his passport.

In 2011 Ullah came to the United States in 2011 through two immigration programs. If convicted, he faces life in prison for the charges.

