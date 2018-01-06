Home / Top News / U.S. News

Florida purchaser bought $450M Mega Millions jackpot ticket

By Sam Howard  |  Updated Jan. 6, 2018 at 8:25 AM
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Florida won the fourth-largest jackpot in the 15-year history of the lottery game.

In a release Saturday, Mega Millions did not identify the winner from Friday night's drawing, nor did it say where in Florida the ticket was sold. It did indicate the winning numbers: 28, 30, 39, 59 and 70, along with a gold Mega Ball 10.

The jackpot was worth roughly $450 million, or $281 million cash. It was the first Mega Millions drawing with a jackpot winner since October 13.

The Mega Millions drawing was the first of two large jackpot drawings this weekend. The next Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday.

It has a current jackpot of roughly $570 million, or $358.5 million cash.

