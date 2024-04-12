Trending
Advertisement
Top News
April 12, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. Navy SEALs rescue Capt. Phillips from pirates

On April 12, 2009, U.S. Navy SEALs rescued a U.S. ship captain, Richard Phillips, held hostage by pirates off the Somalia coast, by killing three of the kidnappers four days after the standoff began.

By UPI Staff
Richard Phillips takes his seat prior to testifying before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on confronting piracy on April 30, 2009, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. On April 12, 2009, U.S. Navy SEALs rescued Phillips, held hostage by pirates off the Somalia coast, by killing three of the kidnappers four days after the standoff began. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 6 | Richard Phillips takes his seat prior to testifying before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on confronting piracy on April 30, 2009, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. On April 12, 2009, U.S. Navy SEALs rescued Phillips, held hostage by pirates off the Somalia coast, by killing three of the kidnappers four days after the standoff began. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1861, the Civil War began when Confederate troops opened fire on Fort Sumter in South Carolina.

Advertisement

In 1945, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the longest-serving president in U.S. history, died of a cerebral hemorrhage at Warm Springs, Ga., three months into his fourth term. About 3 hours later, Vice President Harry S. Truman was sworn in as chief executive.

In 1955, U.S. health officials announced that the polio vaccine developed by Dr. Jonas Salk was "safe, potent and effective."

In 1961, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, in Vostok 1, became the first human to travel to outer space and the first to orbit Earth.

File Photo by Michael Levkin/UPI

In 1975, the U.S. military evacuated Americans from the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, as part of Operation Eagle Pull. The evacuation came as the communist Khmer Rouge seized the capital city to end a five-year war.

In 1976, Knopf published Anne Rice's debut novel, Interview with a Vampire, the first of a series of several books. The book was adapted into a movie starring Tom Cruise in 1994.

Advertisement

In 1981, the Columbia was launched on the first U.S. space shuttle flight. The crowd of more than 3,000 VIPs oohed-and-aahed, shouting, "Go Baby Go," and staring into the bright early-morning sky long after Columbia was out of sight over the Atlantic Ocean.

In 2003, Gen. Amir al-Saadi, Saddam Hussein's top science adviser, denied Iraq had any weapons of mass destruction and surrendered to U.S. forces.

In 2007, Kurt Vonnegut Jr., whose novels such as Slaughterhouse-Five resonated with a generation, died in New York at the age of 84.

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

In 2009, U.S. Navy SEALs rescued a U.S. ship captain, Richard Phillips, held hostage by pirates off the Somalia coast, by killing three of the kidnappers four days after the standoff began. The incident inspired the 2013 Tom Hanks movie, Captain Phillips.

In 2012, North Korea, defying international warnings, fired a long-range test rocket but the launch ended in failure. U.S. officials said the rocket broke up and fell into the sea.

Advertisement

In 2022, a gunman opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station, injuring 29 people. Frank James pleaded guilty to federal terrorism charges and was sentenced to life in prison in 2023.

In 2023, New York City named Kathleen Corradi its first-ever "rat czar" to tackle the Big Apple's growing rat population.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Friday, April 12, 2024
Top News // 41 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, April 12, 2024
On April 12, 2009, U.S. Navy SEALs rescued a U.S. ship captain, Richard Phillips, held hostage by pirates off the Somalia coast, by killing three of the kidnappers four days after the standoff began.
Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice surrenders to police
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice surrenders to police
April 11 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has surrendered to police a day after a warrant was issued for his arrest on eight charges related to a crash last month in Dallas.
A quarter of the nation's school teachers reported a gun-related lockdown last year
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
A quarter of the nation's school teachers reported a gun-related lockdown last year
April 12 (UPI) -- A quarter of teachers in the United States say their school went into a gun-related lockdown in the last year, and more than half worry about a shooting at their school, new data from the Pew Research Center show.
Neo-Nazi member who stole helmet 'war trophy' on Jan. 6 pleads guilty
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Neo-Nazi member who stole helmet 'war trophy' on Jan. 6 pleads guilty
April 11 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire man linked by federal authorities to a neo-Nazi group has admitted to participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection during which he stole a police riot helmet he described in boast as a 'war trophy.'
Stranded on island, men spell 'HELP' with palm fronds
World News // 10 hours ago
Stranded on island, men spell 'HELP' with palm fronds
April 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy have rescued three people who were stranded on Pikelot, Atoll, for more than a week, the Coast Guard said Thursday.
President Joe Biden hosts trilateral summit with Philippines, Japanese leaders
World News // 18 hours ago
President Joe Biden hosts trilateral summit with Philippines, Japanese leaders
April 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday hosted the first-ever trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to strengthen alliances in the Indo-Pacific.
FBI director warns of 'attacks' on American soil
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FBI director warns of 'attacks' on American soil
April 11 (UPI) -- FBI Director Christopher Wray warned Congress on Thursday about potential attacks on U.S. soil due to events overseas.
Harvard returns to requiring standardized test scores for admissions
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Harvard returns to requiring standardized test scores for admissions
April 11 (UPI) -- Harvard announced Thursday it will reinstitute the mandatory submission of standardized test scores for fall 2025 admissions. It's an abrupt reversal from previous policy of being test-optional on admissions.
N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez, wife to face separate corruption trials
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez, wife to face separate corruption trials
April 11 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine, will face separate trials in their indictment for bribery, obstruction and acting as a foreign agent. U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein on Thursday severed the cases.
Speaking to Congress, Japan's Kishida urges U.S. to overcome 'self-doubt' of world role
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Speaking to Congress, Japan's Kishida urges U.S. to overcome 'self-doubt' of world role
April 11 (UPI) -- Japanese Primer Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday urged the United States to uphold its role as a world leader during an address to a joint meeting of Congress.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mississippi sheriff warns of levee break, tells residents to 'evacuate immediately'
Mississippi sheriff warns of levee break, tells residents to 'evacuate immediately'
Harvard returns to requiring standardized test scores for admissions
Harvard returns to requiring standardized test scores for admissions
FBI director warns of 'attacks' on American soil
FBI director warns of 'attacks' on American soil
Bidens toast strong alliance with Japan at state dinner for PM Kishida
Bidens toast strong alliance with Japan at state dinner for PM Kishida
Coast Guard searching for man who jumped off cruise ship in Bahamas
Coast Guard searching for man who jumped off cruise ship in Bahamas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement