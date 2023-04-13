Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 13, 2023 / 12:03 AM

New York City appoints first-ever 'rat czar'

By Sheri Walsh
New York City Mayor Eric Adams (L) announces the appointment of former school teacher Kathleen Corradi (R) as the city's first-ever director of rodent mitigation, also known as "rat czar." Photo courtesy of the City of New York
New York City Mayor Eric Adams (L) announces the appointment of former school teacher Kathleen Corradi (R) as the city's first-ever director of rodent mitigation, also known as "rat czar." Photo courtesy of the City of New York

April 13 (UPI) -- New York City has named its first-ever "rat czar" to tackle the Big Apple's growing rat population, which has become a "major quality-of-life and health issue."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams appointed former school teacher Kathleen Corradi on Wednesday as the city's first director of rodent mitigation, or "rat czar."

Advertisement

"New York City has done a lot recently when it comes to fighting public enemy number one: rats. But it was clear we needed someone solely focused on leading our rat reduction efforts across all five boroughs, and today I'm proud to announce Kathy Corradi as New York City's first-ever 'rat czar,'" said Mayor Adams.

"Kathy has the knowledge, drive, experience and energy to send rats packing and create a cleaner more welcoming city for all New Yorkers," Adams added.

RELATED Donald Trump sues former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500M

Corradi will be responsible for creating a rat mitigation plan, while coordinating city agencies to detect rats, cut off their food sources and exterminate them.

New York City records show rat sightings increased dramatically last year with almost 21,600 rat complaints through the end of September, which was an increase of 74% over the same time period in 2020.

Advertisement

In December, the city advertised its search to fill the new "rat czar" position, posting tongue-in-cheek requirements for a candidate who must be "highly motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty" with a "swashbuckling attitude, crafty humor and general aura of badassery."

RELATED Officials lift evacuation orders for New Jersey wildfire

In addition to Corradi's appointment, the mayor announced a $3.5 million investment to reduce rats in what is called the new Harlem Rat Mitigation Zone. The money will go toward 19 full-time staff and 14 seasonal staff, in addition to bait, traps, sensors and fumigation machines. The money will also be used to harden floors in public housing to prevent rat burrowing.

"Rat mitigation is more than a quality-of-life issue for New Yorkers," Corradi said. "Rats are a symptom of systemic issues, including sanitation, health, housing and economic justice."

"As the first director of rodent mitigation, I'm excited to bring science -- and a systems-based approach to fight rats. New York may be famous for the Pizza Rat, but rats, and the conditions that help them thrive, will no longer be tolerated -- no more dirty curbs, unmanaged spaces or brazen burrowing," Corradi added. "I look forward to sending the rats packing."

RELATED 'Dog' reported struggling in New York river turns out to be a coyote

Latest Headlines

Florida executes 'ninja killer' for 1989 double murder
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida executes 'ninja killer' for 1989 double murder
April 12 (UPI) -- The State of Florida executed Louis Bernard Gaskin, known as the ninja killer, on Wednesday for a 1989 double murder.
U.S. will not pursue charges in Shanquella Robinson's death in Mexico
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. will not pursue charges in Shanquella Robinson's death in Mexico
April 12 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have announced they will not make an arrest in the death of Shanquella Robinson, who was found dead in October while vacationing in Mexico.
Louisville bank shooting 911 calls reveal warning from gunman's mother
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Louisville bank shooting 911 calls reveal warning from gunman's mother
April 12 (UPI) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has released twelve 911 calls from witnesses, including the mother of the suspected gunman, during Monday's mass bank shooting that killed five people and injured eight others.
Democrats want attorney general to probe expulsion of 2 Tennessee lawmakers
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Democrats want attorney general to probe expulsion of 2 Tennessee lawmakers
April 12 (UPI) -- A handful of Senate Democrats, led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to launch a civil-rights investigation into the expulsion of two Black Tennessee lawmakers.
Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion defamation case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion defamation case
April 12 (UPI) -- A Delaware Superior Court Judge on Wednesday sanctioned Fox News and its parent company, Fox Corp., for withholding evidence in its Dominion defamation lawsuit.
Donald Trump sues former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500M
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Donald Trump sues former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500M
April 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, seeking at least $500 million for alleged breach of contract and spreading false information.
Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin announces re-election bid
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin announces re-election bid
April 12 (UPI) -- Saying she wants to continue being 'a fighter' for working families, Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin said Wednesday she will seek re-election.
Juul to pay $462 million to settle multiple state lawsuits over marketing to minors
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Juul to pay $462 million to settle multiple state lawsuits over marketing to minors
April 12 (UPI) -- Electronic cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs has reached an agreement to pay $462 million to settle multiple lawsuits alleging it marketed vapes to minors.
Officials lift evacuation orders for New Jersey wildfire
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Officials lift evacuation orders for New Jersey wildfire
A fast-moving wildfire broke out Tuesday evening in southern New Jersey, forcing the evacuation of more than 170 buildings as the blaze continued to grow into early Wednesday.
HHS proposes stronger health privacy laws for abortions
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
HHS proposes stronger health privacy laws for abortions
April 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Wednesday announced that it would offer more legal protections for people who obtain abortions by updating a health privacy law.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means, what to expect
COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means, what to expect
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
Louisville bank shooting 911 calls reveal warning from gunman's mother
Louisville bank shooting 911 calls reveal warning from gunman's mother
Donald Trump sues former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500M
Donald Trump sues former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500M
Toronto police arrests 42 in crackdown on gun smuggling from U.S.
Toronto police arrests 42 in crackdown on gun smuggling from U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement