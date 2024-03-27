Trending
Advertisement
Top News
March 27, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: FDA approves Viagra for impotence

On March 27, 1998, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Viagra for use as a treatment for male impotence.

By UPI Staff
On March 27, In 1998, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Viagra for use as a treatment for male impotence. File Photo courtesy of SElefant
1 of 4 | On March 27, In 1998, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Viagra for use as a treatment for male impotence. File Photo courtesy of SElefant

March 27 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1886, Apache leader Geronimo surrendered to U.S. federal authorities.

Advertisement

In 1933, the U.S. Embassy in Berlin reported that physical mistreatment of Jews in Germany has been "virtually terminated."

In 1958, Nikita Khrushchev replaced Nikolai Bulganin as premier of the Soviet Union.

In 1964, the strongest earthquake to hit North America -- magnitude-9.2 -- struck Alaska, killing 139 people.

In 1976, the first section of Washington, D.C.'s Metro subway system opened with more than 4.6 miles of track on the Red Line running from Farragut North to Rhode Island Avenue in the District of Columbia.

File Photo Ken Cedeno/UPI

In 1977, two Boeing 747 jumbo jets collided and exploded in flames on a foggy runway at Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, killing 583 people in the worst aviation accident in history.

In 1980, a Norwegian oil platform capsized during a storm in the North Sea, killing 123 people.

In 1993, Jiang Zemin was appointed president of the People's Republic of China.

Advertisement

In 1996, an Israeli court convicted Yigal Amir and sentenced him to life in prison for assassinating Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin on Nov. 4, 1995.

In 1998, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Viagra for use as a treatment for male impotence.

In 2004, NASA's unmanned experimental hypersonic plane reached about 5,000 mph in a test flight -- more than seven times the speed of sound.

In 2005, ailing Pope John Paul II appeared at his apartment window before an Easter crowd in St. Peter's Square but was unable to speak. He silently blessed thousands of cheering people, many who wept. The pope died six days later, on April 2. He was 84.

UPI File Photo

In 2007, leaders of Myanmar staged a military parade to show off the new capital city, Naypyidaw.

In 2013, Julia Pierson became the first woman to head the U.S. Secret Service. Pierson resigned in October 2014.

In 2014, U.S. President Obama Barack Obama visited Pope Francis at the Vatican. It was their first meeting.

Advertisement

File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI

In 2020, President Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion CARES Act relief package to support Americans the U.S. economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, Will Smith slapped Oscars host Chris Rock live during the broadcast after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Moments later, Will Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in King Richard. The actor was banned from Academy events for 10 years for the shocking moment.

In 2023, a former student at the Convent School in Nashville opened fire at the school, killing three children and three adults. The shooter, identified as Audrey Hale, was killed in an exchange with police officers.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Suicide attack kills six, including five Chinese engineers, in Pakistan
World News // 13 minutes ago
Suicide attack kills six, including five Chinese engineers, in Pakistan
March 27 (UPI) -- Five Chinese engineers and their Pakistani driver are dead after a suicide bomber crashed his vehicle into their bus, authorities and officials said.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Top News // 41 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, March 27, 2024
On March 27, 1998, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Viagra for use as a treatment for male impotence.
New Jersey-sold ticket wins Tuesday's $1.3B Mega Millions jackpot
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New Jersey-sold ticket wins Tuesday's $1.3B Mega Millions jackpot
March 27 (UPI) -- A ticket sold in New Jersey has won Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot of an estimated $1.13 billion, the fifth largest in the lotto's history, officials said.
Bahamian national charged with human smuggling resulting in death
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bahamian national charged with human smuggling resulting in death
March 27 (UPI) -- A Bahamian national has been charged with repeatedly attempting to smuggle migrants into the United States by boat, with one trip resulting in the deaths of five people.
PRCS: Southern Gaza hospital shutters following Israeli siege
World News // 3 hours ago
PRCS: Southern Gaza hospital shutters following Israeli siege
March 26 (UPI) -- The Palestine Red Crescent Society said southern Gaza's Al-Amal Hospital has been shuttered following weeks of being under siege by Israeli forces.
Texas judge blocks state from accessing information on trans youth at LGBTQ nonprofit
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas judge blocks state from accessing information on trans youth at LGBTQ nonprofit
March 26 (UPI) -- A Texas judge has blocked the state attorney general from accessing information on trans youth from PFLAG, a national nonprofit that supports LGBTQ families.
Six construction workers presumed dead in Baltimore bridge collapse as search called off
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Six construction workers presumed dead in Baltimore bridge collapse as search called off
March 26 (UPI) -- Six workers are presumed dead after a cargo ship struck a major bridge spanning Baltimore's Patapsco River early Tuesday, causing the structure to collapse. President Joe Biden has promised federal funds to rebuild.
In corruption case, U.S. officials target Manhattan real estate owned by Mongolia lawmaker
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
In corruption case, U.S. officials target Manhattan real estate owned by Mongolia lawmaker
March 26 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a formal complaint to seize $14 million worth of Manhattan real estate owned by Mongolia's former prime minister in an alleged international corruption scheme.
Plan to exempt Orthodox Israelis from military service prompts protests
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Plan to exempt Orthodox Israelis from military service prompts protests
March 26 (UPI) -- A Tuesday cabinet meeting was postponed to discuss Israel's mandatory military service relating to exemptions for those who are ultra-Orthodox amid protestors and ongoing tension over the issue as the war in Gaza rages o
On first day on Nasdaq, Trump's Truth Social stock soars in early trading
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
On first day on Nasdaq, Trump's Truth Social stock soars in early trading
March 26 (UPI) -- Stocks of former President Donald Trump's media company Truth Social rose by about 50% shortly after the stock premiered on the Nasdaq Tuesday before dropping somewhat by the end of the trading day.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police release trove of videos, images from child abuse probe of YouTuber Franke
Police release trove of videos, images from child abuse probe of YouTuber Franke
Six construction workers presumed dead in Baltimore bridge collapse as search called off
Six construction workers presumed dead in Baltimore bridge collapse as search called off
California mountain lion attack leaves one person dead, one severely injured
California mountain lion attack leaves one person dead, one severely injured
Powerball jackpot rises to $856 million after no winner in Monday's drawing
Powerball jackpot rises to $856 million after no winner in Monday's drawing
On first day on Nasdaq, Trump's Truth Social stock soars in early trading
On first day on Nasdaq, Trump's Truth Social stock soars in early trading
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement