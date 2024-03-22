Trending
March 22, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Mudslide in Oso, Wash., kills 43

On March 22, 2014, a mudslide in Oso, Wash., left 43 people dead after a portion of a hill collapsed in the wake of weeks of rain.

By UPI Staff
Search and rescue personnel work in the debris field on March 27, 2014, in Oso, Wash., five days after a mudslide killed 43 people. File Photo by Ted Warren/Pool
1 of 7 | Search and rescue personnel work in the debris field on March 27, 2014, in Oso, Wash., five days after a mudslide killed 43 people. File Photo by Ted Warren/Pool | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1765, the Stamp Act was passed by Britain's Parliament, introducing a tax on printed materials in the American colonies. Colonists believed this to be a violation of their rights and was a major grievance listed in the Declaration of Independence.

In 1794, President George Washington signed legislation forbidding slave trading with foreign nations.

In 1894, hockey teams played the first championship series to win Lord Stanley's Cup in Montreal, Canada.

In 1941, the Grand Coulee Dam on the Columbia River began producing electrical power for the Pacific Northwest.

In 1945, representatives from Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Transjordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Yemen met in Cairo to establish the Arab League.

In 1968, U.S. President Lyndon Johnson recalled Army Gen. William Westmoreland as commander of U.S. troops in Vietnam and made him Army chief of staff. Gen. Creighton Abrams took over in Saigon.

UPI File Photo

In 1972, the U.S. Senate passed the Equal Rights Amendment and sent it to the states for ratification, which failed. The would-be 27th Amendment would have prohibited discrimination on the basis of sex.

In 1989, Pete Rozelle resigned as commissioner of the National Football League after holding the job 30 years.

In 1992, a USAir plane skidded off a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport during a snowstorm and landed in Flushing Bay. Twenty-seven people died.

In 2003, a U.S. Army maintenance convoy in Iraq made a wrong turn and was ambushed. Eleven soldiers were killed and seven, including Pfc. Jessica Lynch, were captured. Lynch later said she was erroneously praised for heroism: "I'm not a hero. I'm just a survivor."

In 2004, the founder and spiritual leader of the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas, Ahmed Yassin, was killed in an Israeli missile strike in the Gaza Strip.

In 2011, an Israeli court sentenced former President Moshe Katsav to seven years in prison for rape and sexual harassment.

File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

In 2012, a group of military officers seized control of the Mali government and ousted President Amadou Toumani Toure, even though he had planned to step down the following month.

In 2014, a mudslide in Oso, Wash., left 43 people dead after a portion of a hill collapsed in the wake of weeks of rain.

In 2016, three coordinated bombings in Belgium -- two at Brussels Airport and one at Maalbeek metro station -- killed 35 people, including three attackers. The Islamic State claimed responsibility.

In 2017, an attacker drove a vehicle into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London before abandoning the car, fatally stabbing an unarmed police officer and being shot and killed by another officer. Six people, including the attacker, died.

In 2021, a shooting at a Boulder, Colo., grocery store killed 10 people, including police officer Eric Talley.

In 2023, the American Library Association announced it had a record number of requests to censor library materials in 2022, with 1,269 demands, up 38% from 2021. It said it also had a record 2,571 unique titles targeted by the requests, a majority of which were LGBTQ-related.

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

