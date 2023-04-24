Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 24, 2023 / 4:59 PM

Censored books up 38% in 2022, American Library Association says

By Joe Fisher
1/2
A banned books display is seen at a Barnes &amp; Noble in New York City last year. Books by or about members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of color were the most fervently and frequently challenged books in 2022, according to the American Library Association’s annual report. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
A banned books display is seen at a Barnes & Noble in New York City last year. Books by or about members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of color were the most fervently and frequently challenged books in 2022, according to the American Library Association’s annual report. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Books by or about members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of color were the most fervently and frequently challenged books in 2022, according to the American Library Association's annual report.

The ALA released its list of the 10 most challenged books and State of America's Library report on Monday to kick off National Library Week. The release highlights the state of censorship in the current social climate as many states introduce stringent rulings on what is and is not appropriate for children to learn.

Advertisement

In 2022, 2,571 books were targeted for censorship, a 38% increase over 2021. The Top 10 list was expanded to include 13 titles because of the large volume of challenges.

Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe topped the list. The reason for its challenges was that it focused on LGBTQIA+ topics and was alleged to be sexually explicit. Seven of the books listed included LGBTQIA+ content as a reason for being challenged. Every book was said to be sexually explicit.

RELATED Texas has banned more books than any other state, new report shows

"By releasing the list of Top 10 Most Challenged Books each year, ALA recognizes all of the brave authors whose work challenges readers with stories that disrupt the status quo and offer fresh perspectives on tough issues," Lessa Kanani'opua Pelayo-Lozada, ALA president, said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The list also illustrates how frequently stories by or about LGBTQ+ persons, people of color, and lived experiences are being targeted by censors. Closing our eyes to the reality portrayed in these stories will not make life's challenges disappear. Books give us courage and help us understand each other."

The ALA declared the Monday of library week as "Right to Read Day" in response to what it called "unprecedented" attempts to ban books and access information. The association said it is a call to action to "defend the freedom to read" and support libraries. To celebrate, readers are asked to check out a challenged book, write to their local newspaper or directly to lawmakers about book bans, attend school or library board meetings and report censorship.

RELATED Florida high school, college students plan walkout over 'don't say gay' law

"It's time to take action on behalf of authors, library staff, and the communities they serve," Pelayo-Lozada said. "ALA calls on readers everywhere to show your commitment to the freedom to read by doing something to protect it."

While individuals, parent groups and small, mostly conservative organizations have typically led the charge to have books censored or otherwise banned, the issue has risen to the state level more frequently in recent years. Florida and Texas have been at the forefront in putting laws on the books to restrict what content can be taught or available at all in schools.

Advertisement

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed three bills into law that restrict access to books that discuss LGBTQ issues and racism. Texas meanwhile banned more books in the past year than any other state.

RELATED China removes social media accounts that criticize government's Covid-19 policy

Latest Headlines

Suspect in custody after Oklahoma college shooting leaves 1 dead
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Suspect in custody after Oklahoma college shooting leaves 1 dead
April 24 (UPI) -- One person is dead and a suspect is in custody after an on-campus shooting at Rose State College in Midwest City, Okla., police confirmed Monday.
Appeals court sides with Apple in court battle over fees for apps
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Appeals court sides with Apple in court battle over fees for apps
April 24 (UPI) -- A federal court Monday ruled in favor of Apple in its appeals case against Epic Games in a fight over App Store fees, according to court documents.
Committee seeks list of GOP donor's gifts to Justice Clarence Thomas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Committee seeks list of GOP donor's gifts to Justice Clarence Thomas
April 24 (UPI) -- Sen. Ron Wyden has requested a list of gifts Harlan Crow has given to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas over the years, and proof that he complied with federal tax law.
Alabama sheriff's office to pay $2M in sex harassment of female corrections workers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Alabama sheriff's office to pay $2M in sex harassment of female corrections workers
April 24 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced on Monday a $2.02 million settlement on civil rights complaints made by female corrections officers at the Mobile County Metro Jail in Alabama.
Longtime CNN host Don Lemon says he's 'stunned' to be let go from network
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Longtime CNN host Don Lemon says he's 'stunned' to be let go from network
April 24 (UPI) -- CNN host Don Lemon said in a tweet on Monday that he has been let go by the network after 17 years. The shocking development left Lemon stunned.
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in wake of $787M Dominion Voting settlement
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in wake of $787M Dominion Voting settlement
April 24 (UPI) -- Fox News announced that its top opinion show host Tucker Carlson has agreed to leave the network with his final show already airing this past Friday.
Supreme Court rejects climate bids from oil and gas companies
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court rejects climate bids from oil and gas companies
April 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday decided against allowing climate lawsuits filed against some of the biggest oil companies in the world to move out of state and local courts and into the federal level.
Suspect in fatal Apple Store crash remains free on bail ahead of trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Suspect in fatal Apple Store crash remains free on bail ahead of trial
April 24 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man facing a second-degree murder charge after crashing his vehicle into an Apple Store, will remain free on bail while awaiting trial, a judge ruled Monday.
Chicago Fed survey: U.S. economy performed 'well below trend' in March
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Chicago Fed survey: U.S. economy performed 'well below trend' in March
April 24 (UPI) -- The outlook on new hires, along with the perception of the economy in general, is on the decline, survey results from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago show.
GasBuddy: Retail gasoline prices may have peaked
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
GasBuddy: Retail gasoline prices may have peaked
April 24 (UPI) -- With crude oil prices on the decline due to concerns about an economic slowdown, retail gasoline prices are moving lower for the first time in weeks, data Monday show.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in wake of $787M Dominion Voting settlement
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in wake of $787M Dominion Voting settlement
Driver dead, seven injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem
Driver dead, seven injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem
5 adults charged for fight at youth basketball game
5 adults charged for fight at youth basketball game
Military spending surges worldwide amid war in Ukraine, tensions in Asia
Military spending surges worldwide amid war in Ukraine, tensions in Asia
Longtime CNN host Don Lemon says he's 'stunned' to be let go from network
Longtime CNN host Don Lemon says he's 'stunned' to be let go from network
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement