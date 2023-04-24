Censored books up 38% in 2022, American Library Association says

1/2

A banned books display is seen at a Barnes & Noble in New York City last year. Books by or about members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of color were the most fervently and frequently challenged books in 2022, according to the American Library Association’s annual report. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Books by or about members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of color were the most fervently and frequently challenged books in 2022, according to the American Library Association's annual report. The ALA released its list of the 10 most challenged books and State of America's Library report on Monday to kick off National Library Week. The release highlights the state of censorship in the current social climate as many states introduce stringent rulings on what is and is not appropriate for children to learn. Advertisement

In 2022, 2,571 books were targeted for censorship, a 38% increase over 2021. The Top 10 list was expanded to include 13 titles because of the large volume of challenges.

Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe topped the list. The reason for its challenges was that it focused on LGBTQIA+ topics and was alleged to be sexually explicit. Seven of the books listed included LGBTQIA+ content as a reason for being challenged. Every book was said to be sexually explicit.

"By releasing the list of Top 10 Most Challenged Books each year, ALA recognizes all of the brave authors whose work challenges readers with stories that disrupt the status quo and offer fresh perspectives on tough issues," Lessa Kanani'opua Pelayo-Lozada, ALA president, said in a statement.

"The list also illustrates how frequently stories by or about LGBTQ+ persons, people of color, and lived experiences are being targeted by censors. Closing our eyes to the reality portrayed in these stories will not make life's challenges disappear. Books give us courage and help us understand each other."

The ALA declared the Monday of library week as "Right to Read Day" in response to what it called "unprecedented" attempts to ban books and access information. The association said it is a call to action to "defend the freedom to read" and support libraries. To celebrate, readers are asked to check out a challenged book, write to their local newspaper or directly to lawmakers about book bans, attend school or library board meetings and report censorship.

"It's time to take action on behalf of authors, library staff, and the communities they serve," Pelayo-Lozada said. "ALA calls on readers everywhere to show your commitment to the freedom to read by doing something to protect it."

While individuals, parent groups and small, mostly conservative organizations have typically led the charge to have books censored or otherwise banned, the issue has risen to the state level more frequently in recent years. Florida and Texas have been at the forefront in putting laws on the books to restrict what content can be taught or available at all in schools.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed three bills into law that restrict access to books that discuss LGBTQ issues and racism. Texas meanwhile banned more books in the past year than any other state.