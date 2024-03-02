Advertisement
March 2, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Mount Rainier National Park established

On March 2, 1899, President William McKinley signed legislation establishing Mount Rainier National Park in Washington.

By UPI Staff
Underneath the backdrop of Mount Rainier, soldiers wait for a ceremony to begin at Fort Lewis in Tacoma, Wash., on October 11, 2007. On March 2, 1899, President William McKinley signed legislation establishing Mount Rainier National Park in Washington. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI
1 of 6 | Underneath the backdrop of Mount Rainier, soldiers wait for a ceremony to begin at Fort Lewis in Tacoma, Wash., on October 11, 2007. On March 2, 1899, President William McKinley signed legislation establishing Mount Rainier National Park in Washington. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1836, Texas proclaimed independence from Mexico.

In 1899, President William McKinley signed legislation establishing Mount Rainier National Park in Washington. The park received record flooding in November 2006, resulting in more than $36 million in damage.

In 1925, the first system of interstate highway numbering was introduced in the United States.

In 1949, a U.S. Air Force plane piloted by Capt. James Gallagher completed the first non-stop around-the-world flight in just over 94 hours.

In 1962, Philadelphia's Wilt Chamberlain set the single-game NBA scoring record with 100 points against the New York Knicks.

In 1974, the cost of a U.S. first class postage stamp was increased to 10 cents, up from 8 cents.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 1983, the compact disc and player are released in the United States, beginning the slow decline of the cassette tape and launching the digital audio revolution.

In 2007, U.S. Army Secretary Francis J. Harvey announced his resignation amid charges of poor conditions for patients at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington.

In 2008, outgoing Russian President Vladimir Putin's choice as his successor, Dmitry Medvedev, was elected president in a landslide. Putin remained in power as prime minister.

File Photo by Anatoli Zhdanov/UPI

In 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that an anti-gay Kansas church had a constitutional right to stage a peaceful protest at the funeral of a U.S. Marine killed in Iraq.

In 2017, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he would not participate in any federal investigation into allegations the Russian government interceded in the 2016 presidential election, sparking the ire of President Donald Trump.

In 2022, the White House unveiled a new COVID-19 preparedness and management plan that detailed steps to prevent infection, keep serious illness and death down, and be ready for potential new variants.

File Photo by Doug Mills/UPI

