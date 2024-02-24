Advertisement
Top News
Feb. 24, 2024 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Scientists announce oldest-known fragment from Earth's crust

On Feb. 24, 2014, scientists announced that a tiny zircon crystal from Australia, 4.4 billion years old, was confirmed to be the oldest discovered fragment of Earth's crust.

By UPI Staff
On Feb. 24, 2014, scientists announced that a tiny zircon crystal from Australia, 4.4 billion years old, was confirmed to be the oldest discovered fragment of Earth's crust. Photo courtesy of John Valley
1 of 6 | On Feb. 24, 2014, scientists announced that a tiny zircon crystal from Australia, 4.4 billion years old, was confirmed to be the oldest discovered fragment of Earth's crust. Photo courtesy of John Valley

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1803, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its Marbury v. Madison decision, established the principle of judicial review, which gave federal courts the ability to strike down laws and actions they deem unconstitutional.

Advertisement

In 1868, Andrew Johnson, who succeeded Abraham Lincoln, was impeached by the U.S. House. Johnson, the first U.S. president to be impeached, was acquitted by a single vote three weeks later, ending a three-week trial in the Senate.

In 1916, under the eyes of the Kaiser, the German Crown Prince Wilhelm and his army smashed their way toward the fortress of Verdun, in France.

In 1933, Japan shocked the world, withdrawing from the League of Nations.

In 1945, U.S. troops took the Philippines capital of Manila from the Japanese.

In 1946, Juan Perón was elected president of Argentina.

In 1968, South Vietnam recapture the city of Hue, as the Tet Offensive comes to an end after 25 days of brutal combat.

UPI File Photo
Advertisement

In 1981, Britain's Prince Charles announced his engagement to Lady Diana Spencer.

In 1988, the U.S. Supreme Court defended the right to satirize public figures when it voted 8-0 to overturn a $200,000 settlement awarded the Rev. Jerry Falwell over a parody of him in Hustler magazine.

In 1989, nine people were killed when a 10-by-40-foot section of a United Airlines 747 ripped away from the jetliner's outer skin on a flight from Hawaii to New Zealand.

In 1991, after weeks of airstrikes, U.S.-led coalition forces began a ground campaign into Kuwait and southern Iraq as part of the Gulf War.

In 1992, General Motors announced a record $4.5 billion loss in 1991 and said it would close 21 plants and idle 74,000 workers over four years.

In 1995, diver Greg Louganis, who won four gold medals in the Olympic Games in 1984 and 1988, revealed he had AIDS during an interview on ABC's 20/20. News of his revelation hit the news days earlier.

File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
Advertisement

In 2004, an earthquake struck Morocco, killing about 600 people and injuring hundreds more.

In 2014, scientists announced that a tiny zircon crystal from Australia, 4.4 billion years old, was confirmed to be the oldest discovered fragment of Earth's crust.

In 2020, a New York City jury found former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and first-degree sexual assault in a case that launched the #MeToo movement. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March 2020.

In 2022, after weeks of warnings from the West and Kiev, Russia launched an attack against Ukraine under orders from President Vladimir Putin, who described it as the start of a "special military operation." Nearly a year later, about 7,200 civilians were dead as a result of the war.

File Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko /UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024
On Feb. 24, 2014, scientists announced that a tiny zircon crystal from Australia, 4.4 billion years old, was confirmed to be the oldest discovered fragment of Earth's crust.
National Guard helicopter crash kills 2 in Mississippi
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
National Guard helicopter crash kills 2 in Mississippi
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A Mississippi National Guard helicopter crashed Friday afternoon in the northeast part of the state, according to multiple reports.
NRA, ex-chief Wayne LaPierre, other executives found liable in New York civil corruption case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
NRA, ex-chief Wayne LaPierre, other executives found liable in New York civil corruption case
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Former National Rifle Association chief Wayne LaPierre -- in addition to the NRA -- were found liable on Friday in a New York court for diverting millions of the organizations' dollars.
Recent successful Odysseus landing seen as 'first step' toward humans on moon
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Recent successful Odysseus landing seen as 'first step' toward humans on moon
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Officials on Friday discussed the details of Odysseus' successful moon landing as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative and its Artemis campaign.
Grenada police suspect escaped prisoners killed 2 Americans while hijacking yacht
World News // 11 hours ago
Grenada police suspect escaped prisoners killed 2 Americans while hijacking yacht
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Three inmates, who were recaptured Wednesday after escaping a Grenada police station, may have hijacked a yacht and killed two American citizens in the process, the Royal Grenada Police Force said Thursday.
At White House governor's meeting, Biden urges support on immigration reform
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
At White House governor's meeting, Biden urges support on immigration reform
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed governors from all 50 states to Washington, D.C., on Friday, during which he tried to solicit help passing immigration reform legislation.
Part of $4M in HUD grants will study conversion of office space to residential housing
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Part of $4M in HUD grants will study conversion of office space to residential housing
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said Friday it is taking steps to enhance and increase affordable housing by studying the conversion of office space to residential housing.
As Italy prepares security deal with Ukraine, White House announces PM's visit in March
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
As Italy prepares security deal with Ukraine, White House announces PM's visit in March
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- As the White House Friday announced a March 1 visit by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the Italian government said a security agreement with Ukraine will be finalized in the next few days.
NYC police look for trio of suspects in fatal morning subway shooting
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
NYC police look for trio of suspects in fatal morning subway shooting
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Police in New York are still trying to find the killer of a man who was shot in the subway Friday morning.
Person of interest detained in nursing student's death at University of Georgia campus
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Person of interest detained in nursing student's death at University of Georgia campus
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Georgia police Friday detained a person of interest in the killing of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, but did not release the person's name.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Attacked ship catches fire in Gulf of Aden near Yemen
Attacked ship catches fire in Gulf of Aden near Yemen
Donald Trump files motions seeking to dismiss classified documents case
Donald Trump files motions seeking to dismiss classified documents case
Customs agents seize more than 6 tons of meth at Texas border
Customs agents seize more than 6 tons of meth at Texas border
Judge in Trump N.Y. fraud case denies request to pause enforcement of $355M penalty
Judge in Trump N.Y. fraud case denies request to pause enforcement of $355M penalty
Person of interest detained in nursing student's death at University of Georgia campus
Person of interest detained in nursing student's death at University of Georgia campus
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement