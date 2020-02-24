Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Supreme Court Monday before the jury convicted him on two lesser counts of sex assault and rape. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A New York City jury on Monday found disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein guilty on lesser charges of rape and sexual assault, but acquitted him on more serious counts of predatory assault.

The Academy Award-winning producer had been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women but charged in the cases of two.

Weinstein, 67, was found guilty of third-degree rape in the case of Jessica Mann and first-degree sexual assault in the case of Mimi Haley. The jury acquitted him on the two more serious counts.

Jurors first told New York Supreme Court Judge James Burke Friday they were hung on the two predatory counts, but were told to keep working.

Weinstein still faces additional criminal charges in California.