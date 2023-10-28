Advertisement
Oct. 28, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Mussolini marches on Rome

On Oct. 28, 1922, Benito Mussolini marched on Rome, taking over the Italian government.

By UPI Staff
Benito Mussolini (C) poses with supporters in October 1922 during the fascists March on Rome. File Photo courtesy Wikipedia
Benito Mussolini (C) poses with supporters in October 1922 during the fascists March on Rome. File Photo courtesy Wikipedia

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1636, Harvard College, now Harvard University, was founded in Massachusetts.

In 1886, the Statue of Liberty, a gift of friendship from the people of France to the United States, was dedicated in New York Harbor by U.S. President Grover Cleveland.

In 1919, the U.S. Congress passed the Volstead Act, over President Woodrow Wilson's veto, enforcing the constitutional amendment prohibiting the use of alcoholic beverages. This rang in the era of bootleg liquor when people whispered passwords through speak-easy doors, flappers ruled the dance floor and mobsters like Al Capone made millions from a thirsty public. The ban on booze lasted more than a decade until Congress repealed the law in 1933.

In 1922, Benito Mussolini marched on Rome, taking over the Italian government.

In 1929, Black Monday saw another massive stock market upheaval, another day in the Wall Street Crash of 1929.

In 1942, the Alaska Highway, constructed for the purpose of connecting the contiguous United States to Alaska through Canada, was completed at a length of 1,700 miles, running from Dawson Creek, British Columbia, to Delta Junction, Alaska.

In 1962, Russian chief Nikita Khrushchev announced that all Soviet offensive missiles would be removed from Cuba.

UPI File Photo

In 1965, the Declaration on the Relation of the Church with Non-Christian Religions, passed overwhelmingly by the Second Vatican Council, would absolve Jews of responsibility for the death of Jesus. This reversed a 760-year-old declaration made by Pope Innocent III.

In 1965, workers installed the final piece of St. Louis' Gateway Arch, a 10-ton keystone.

In 1985, the leader of the so-called Walker family spy ring, John A. Walker Jr., pleaded guilty to giving U.S. Navy secrets to the Soviet Union. Walker died in a federal prison in August 2014.

In 1989, the Oakland A's wrapped up an earthquake-delayed sweep of the World Series over the San Francisco Giants.

In 2007, Cristina Fernandez became the first woman to be elected president of Argentina.

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
In 2010, China announced it had built what experts said was the world's fastest supercomputer, capable of a sustained performance 40% greater than the previous record holder built in Oak Ridge, Tenn.

In 2022, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, {link:was assaulted: "https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2022/10/28/Nancy-Pelosi-paul-pelosi-assault-San- Francisco/8201666963312/" target="_blank"} after an assailant broke into their San Francisco home.

File Photo by Ting Shen/UPI

On Oct. 28, 1922, Benito Mussolini marched on Rome, taking over the Italian government.
