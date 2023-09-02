Advertisement
Top News
Sept. 2, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: 'Hobbit' author J.R.R. Tolkien dies at 81

On Sept. 2, 1973, J.R.R. Tolkien, author of "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, died at age 81.

By UPI Staff
On September 2, 1973, J.R.R. Tolkien, author of "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, died at age 81. File Photo courtesy of Wikimedia
1 of 4 | On September 2, 1973, J.R.R. Tolkien, author of "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, died at age 81. File Photo courtesy of Wikimedia

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1666, the Great Fire of London began. It destroyed 13,000 houses in four days.

Advertisement

In 1935, a hurricane hit the Florida Keys, killing more than 350 people.

In 1940, President Franklin Roosevelt dedicated the Great Smoky Mountains National Park along the Tennessee-North Carolina border. The park officially opened in six years earlier, in 1934.

In 1945, Japan signed an unconditional surrender aboard the U.S. battleship Missouri in Tokyo Bay, formally ending World War II.

In 1969, Ho Chi Minh, the communist leader whose founding of North Vietnam and desire for reunification with South Vietnam ultimately resulted in war, died at the age of 79.

In 1973, J.R.R. Tolkien, author of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, died at age 81.

Actor Richard Armitage attends the premiere of "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug," based on a novel by J.R.R. Tolkien, at TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on December 2, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Advertisement

In 1992, earthquake-spawned tidal waves killed more than 100 people in Pacific coast villages in Nicaragua.

In 1998, a Swissair jetliner en route from New York to Geneva, Switzerland, crashed off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada. All 229 people aboard were killed.

In 2004, U.S. President George W. Bush accepted the GOP nomination for re-election, promising to build a "safer world and a more hopeful America."

In 2010, BP warned the U.S. Congress the company might be unable to pay compensation for its massive Gulf of Mexico oil spill if barred from new offshore drilling permits.

File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI

In 2013, American Diana Nyad, 64, completed a 53-hour swim from Havana, Cuba, to Key West, Fla., becoming the first swimmer to make the crossing without a shark cage.

In 2018, a fire at Brazil's National Museum, the country's oldest and most important natural history museum, destroyed most of its 20 million artifacts, including Egyptian mummies and historic artwork.

In 2019, a fire broke out on a diving boat off the coast of Santa Cruz Island, Calif., killing 34 people.

Advertisement

In 2022, Hurricane Danielle became the first hurricane of the 2022 season, forming over the open central north Atlantic Ocean. The storm never made landfall but brought rain to the Azores and Portugal.

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023
Top News // 44 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023
On Sept. 2, 1973, J.R.R. Tolkien, author of "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, died at age 81.
Rudy Giuliani, 6 others plead not guilty to Georgia election interference charges
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani, 6 others plead not guilty to Georgia election interference charges
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Former New York City Mayor and Donald Trump attorney Rudy Guiliani pleaded not guilty to charges of undermining the 2020 presidential election Friday along with six other co-defendants.
2 members of far-right Proud Boys sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
2 members of far-right Proud Boys sentenced to prison in Jan. 6 insurrection
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- On Friday, two members of the far-right Proud Boys were sentenced to prison for their roles in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Thai king cuts former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra sentence to one year
World News // 9 hours ago
Thai king cuts former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra sentence to one year
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand has reduced the sentence imposed on former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to one year in a move that was widely expected upon Thaksin's return from self-imposed exile last month.
Biden to award Medal to Honor to Vietnam War helicopter pilot
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden to award Medal to Honor to Vietnam War helicopter pilot
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The White House on Friday said President Joe Biden will award the Medal of Honor to Army Capt. Larry L. Taylor for his "conspicuous gallantry" in protecting U.S. troops in Vietnam more than half a century ago.
Biden administration changes Trump-era rule, will ban liquefied natural gas on trains
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden administration changes Trump-era rule, will ban liquefied natural gas on trains
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has reversed Trump-era amendments to Hazardous Materials Regulations that allowed liquefied natural gas to be transported via railway.
Pennsylvania authorities search for prison escapee called 'extremely dangerous'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Pennsylvania authorities search for prison escapee called 'extremely dangerous'
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania authorities continued to search for a convicted murderer who escaped from the Chester County Prison in West Chester, Pa. on Thursday, authorities said.
U.S. added 187,000 jobs in August; Biden hails strong job-creating period
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. added 187,000 jobs in August; Biden hails strong job-creating period
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The United States added 187,000 jobs in August as the unemployment rate rose to 3.8%, the Labor Department reported Friday. President Biden hailed the job growth during his administration in Friday White House remarks.
Month's worth of rain forecast to wash out Labor Day weekend plans in West
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Month's worth of rain forecast to wash out Labor Day weekend plans in West
A slow-moving storm rolling into the West will arrive just in time for the extended Labor Day weekend, bringing a major shift in the weather for millions of people across the region.
Hyundai Motor, LG to double investment in U.S. battery factory
World News // 14 hours ago
Hyundai Motor, LG to double investment in U.S. battery factory
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution of South Korea plan to nearly double their investment in a battery factory in the state, expecting to add another 400 jobs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Austin shooting leaves at least 3 dead near The Arboretum shopping mall
Austin shooting leaves at least 3 dead near The Arboretum shopping mall
S.D. transgender bans follow national legal groups' playbook
S.D. transgender bans follow national legal groups' playbook
Iranian, 4 Iraqis sentenced to life for slaying of U.S. citizen
Iranian, 4 Iraqis sentenced to life for slaying of U.S. citizen
Pennsylvania authorities search for prison escapee called 'extremely dangerous'
Pennsylvania authorities search for prison escapee called 'extremely dangerous'
U.S., South Korea, Japan sanction North Korea's weapons development program
U.S., South Korea, Japan sanction North Korea's weapons development program
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement