Tropical storm Danielle is "meandering" over the mid-Atlantic and not expected to hit land. The National Hurricane Center says Danielle is expected to become a hurricane in two days or so. Image courtesy of National Hurricane Center

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Danielle is forecast to linger in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean before drifting north next week. But It has the potential to become a hurricane. "Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Danielle is expected to become a hurricane in two days or so," the National Hurricane Center said. Advertisement

As of 3 p.m. GMT the National Hurricane Center forecast said Danielle had strengthened from a tropical depression into a tropical storm with sustained winds of 40 mph. The NHC said Danielle is moving east at 2 mph and is "expected to meander during the next few days."

Danielle is in the open Atlantic and is not expected to reach the United States., posing no immediate threat to land. It's the first Atlantic basin storm in more than a month; no named storms were formed in August.

The NHC said Danielle is over an area of warmer than average ocean waters and is expected to reach hurricane strength and peak in intensity in four days.

As it moves northward, centersaid, it is expected to weaken as it moves over cooler sea surface temperatures.

On Aug. 4, the National Weather Service said it still expects an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.