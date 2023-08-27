Advertisement
Aug. 27, 2023 / 3:00 AM / Updated Aug. 27, 2018 at 1:18 PM

On This Day: Louis Mountbatten assassinated

On Aug. 27, 1979, IRA militants killed Louis Mountbatten, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II of England, by blowing up his boat.

By UPI Staff
On August 27, 1979, IRA militants killed Louis Mountbatten, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II of England, by blowing up his boat. It was the IRA's first attack on the royal family. File Photo by Allan Warren/Wikimedia
On August 27, 1979, IRA militants killed Louis Mountbatten, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II of England, by blowing up his boat. It was the IRA's first attack on the royal family. File Photo by Allan Warren/Wikimedia

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1859, the first successful oil well in the United States was drilled near Titusville, Pa.

In 1883, the most powerful volcanic eruption in recorded history occurred on Krakatoa, a small, uninhabited island west of Sumatra in Indonesia.

In 1928, the Kellogg-Briand Pact, outlawing war as a means to settle international disputes, was signed by 15 nations in Paris. World War II began 11 years later.

In 1939, Adolf Hitler served notice on England and France that Germany wanted Danzig and the Polish Corridor. Germany invaded Poland days later and on Sept. 3, France and Britain declared war, starting World War II.

In 1955, the first Guinness World Records book was published.

In 1979, IRA militants killed Louis Mountbatten, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II of England, by blowing up his boat. It was the IRA's first attack on the royal family.

In 1999, two Russian cosmonauts and a French astronaut left Mir to return to Earth, leaving the orbiting Russian space station unmanned for the first time in 13 years.

File Photo by Maxim Marmur/UPI

In 2008, U.S. Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois was formally chosen as the Democratic presidential nominee at the party's national convention in Denver. Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware was the party's vice presidential nominee.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

In 2009, 17-year-old Briton Mike Perham, after a nine-month voyage in a 50-foot yacht, was recognized as the youngest person to sail alone around the world without assistance. At age 14, he had been the youngest to sail solo across the Atlantic.

In 2010, the planned $3 billion merger of Continental and United Airlines was approved by the U.S. Justice Department, clearing the major regulatory hurdle to the creation of the world's biggest airline.

In 2020, New Zealand handed down its first sentence of life in prison without parole for Brenton Tarrant for killing 51 mosque worshippers in Christchurch.

In 2021, Prince Andrew, the second-oldest son of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, was served a lawsuit accusing him of rape and sex abuse of a woman when she was underage. He settled the suit to avoid going to trial.

File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023
Top News // 55 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023
On Aug. 27, 1979, IRA militants killed Louis Mountbatten, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II of England, by blowing up his boat.
Three Britons arrested as Mallorca police investigate another gang rape case
World News // 10 hours ago
Three Britons arrested as Mallorca police investigate another gang rape case
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Three Britons arrested in connection with the third recent case of alleged gang rape involving young tourists on the Spanish island of Mallorca made their initial court appearances on Saturday.
MLK family, rights leaders mark 60th anniversary of March on Washington
U.S. News // 1 day ago
MLK family, rights leaders mark 60th anniversary of March on Washington
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The family of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders marked the 60th anniversary of the historic March on Washington on Saturday with an event starting from the Lincoln Memorial.
No tritium found in fish after treated Fukushima water release
World News // 11 hours ago
No tritium found in fish after treated Fukushima water release
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Fish samples from the ocean around Japan's Fukushima nuclear complex are registering normal and do not contain radioactive contaminants after the discharge of treated wastewater from the plant, officials said Saturday.
Calif. authorities crack down on L.A. 'smash and grab' thefts with 10 arrests
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Calif. authorities crack down on L.A. 'smash and grab' thefts with 10 arrests
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Ten people have been charged in connection with a series of high-profile "smash and grab robberies" at multiple Los Angeles-area stores, according to authorities.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to talk tech on China visit
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to talk tech on China visit
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo is visiting China this weekend with technology expected to be the prime topic as a long-standing tech agreement between the two countries is set to expire.
12 dead, dozens injured in Madagascar stadium stampede
World News // 14 hours ago
12 dead, dozens injured in Madagascar stadium stampede
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- At least 12 people are dead and dozens more are injured after getting caught up in a stampede in Madagascar during the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games, officials said.
Franklin becomes 2nd hurricane of 2023 season; Fla. officials eye new storm
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Franklin becomes 2nd hurricane of 2023 season; Fla. officials eye new storm
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The National Hurricane Center upgraded Tropical Storm Franklin, located in the Atlantic Ocean, to a hurricane on Saturday as Florida officials kept a close eye on a new tropical system called Invest 93L.
U.S. Joint Chiefs' Gen. Milley cites Ukrainian counteroffensive 'breakthrough'
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S. Joint Chiefs' Gen. Milley cites Ukrainian counteroffensive 'breakthrough'
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Ukrainian military forces are making progress in their counteroffensive against Russia on the battlefield, breaking through an important defensive line, according to a top U.S. military official.
Texas ban on therapies for trans youth will go into effect despite ongoing legal fight
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Texas ban on therapies for trans youth will go into effect despite ongoing legal fight
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A Texas law banning transgender youth from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapy will go into effect next week after the state attorney general's office filed to block a judge's temporary injunction it.
