Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, avoids trial in NYC

Britain's Prince Andrew is seen during an event in London, Britain, on November 10, 2019. Tuesday, court documents showed that he's agreed to settle accusations of sexual assault in New York court. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
The deal avoids a public trial in New York that would have likely brought embarrassment to Britain's royal family. Prince Andrew is Queen Elizabeth II's second-eldest son after Prince Charles.
In a letter to U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan, Prince Andrew's lawyers said that he will make a "substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights."
Virginia Giuffre is seen leaving Manhattan Federal Court on August 27, 2019 in New York City. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
Tuesday's agreement came just weeks before Andrew was scheduled to give a deposition in the case under questioning from Giuffre's attorneys.
In 2015, Giuffre accused Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of Epstein's and confidant of Prince Andrew, of recruiting her and other underage girls to be sexually abused. She also said Epstein and Maxwell offered her to Prince Andrew on more than one occasion.
The letter filed in court also says that Prince Andrews "regrets his association with Epstein."
Court documents show that Giuffre settled a similar case against Epstein 11 years ago for $500,000.