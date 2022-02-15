Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 15, 2022 / 12:58 PM

Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, avoids trial in NYC

By Simon Druker
1/4
Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, avoids trial in NYC
Britain's Prince Andrew is seen during an event in London, Britain, on November 10, 2019. Tuesday, court documents showed that he's agreed to settle accusations of sexual assault in New York court. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Andrew has reached an agreement to settle a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre that says she was sexually assaulted by the royal as part of a trafficking operation when she was a minor, officials said Tuesday.

The settlement was detailed in a court filing in New York City, but it does not specify the amount of money Andrew agreed to pay.

Advertisement

The deal avoids a public trial in New York that would have likely brought embarrassment to Britain's royal family. Prince Andrew is Queen Elizabeth II's second-eldest son after Prince Charles.

In a letter to U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan, Prince Andrew's lawyers said that he will make a "substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights."

RELATED Senate passes bill to end forced arbitration in sex harassment cases

Giuffre has accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was 17 -- and said she was put up to it by disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in a New York City jail in 2019 awaiting sex trafficking charges.

Virginia Giuffre is seen leaving Manhattan Federal Court on August 27, 2019 in New York City. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
Advertisement

The letter also states that Prince Andrew had "never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character" and recognized that she "suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks." Both admissions were part of the settlement agreement, attorneys said.

Andrew had unsuccessfully made attempts to get the lawsuit dismissed. In January, his attorney urged Kaplan to dismiss the case, arguing that Giuffre failed to articulate what happened to her. Around that same time, he was formally stripped of his royal titles and duties.

RELATED Police use DNA, genealogy to solve 1964 cold case murder of Pennsylvania girl

Tuesday's agreement came just weeks before Andrew was scheduled to give a deposition in the case under questioning from Giuffre's attorneys.

In 2015, Giuffre accused Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of Epstein's and confidant of Prince Andrew, of recruiting her and other underage girls to be sexually abused. She also said Epstein and Maxwell offered her to Prince Andrew on more than one occasion.

The letter filed in court also says that Prince Andrews "regrets his association with Epstein."

RELATED Five in family-run sex trafficking operation sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison

In December, Maxwell was found guilty on five of six related charges in federal court.

Court documents show that Giuffre settled a similar case against Epstein 11 years ago for $500,000.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

January's producer price index increase doubles Dow Jones expectations
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
January's producer price index increase doubles Dow Jones expectations
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Wholesale prices increases for January doubled their anticipated level, continuing concerns about inflation, the Labor Department said in its latest report on the producer price index on Tuesday.
Chrysler recalls nearly 17,000 Pacifica hybrid minivans after spontaneous fires
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Chrysler recalls nearly 17,000 Pacifica hybrid minivans after spontaneous fires
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Some 16,741 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles made between 2017 and 2018 were recalled after experiencing fires.
Surgeon General says daughter has COVID-19, wonders 'could I have done more'
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Surgeon General says daughter has COVID-19, wonders 'could I have done more'
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy took to social media with the news in a series of tweets, urging people to get vaccinated and wondering if there was more he could have done to protect his four-year-old daughter.
Virgin Galactic offers tickets to space for $450,000
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Virgin Galactic offers tickets to space for $450,000
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Virgin Galactic said it will start selling tickets to the general public Wednesday for trips to space beginning later in 2022 at $450,000 a pop.
Watch live: Biden hears from county leaders from across U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Watch live: Biden hears from county leaders from across U.S.
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will address a group of Democratic and Republican county officials from around the country Tuesday afternoon at the National Association of Counties 2022 Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.
Passenger charged, accused of trying to open emergency door during cross-country flight
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Passenger charged, accused of trying to open emergency door during cross-country flight
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A California man faces federal charges after authorities say he attempted to bring down an American Airlines flight earlier this week by trying to open an emergency hatch while in flight.
Gunmaker Remington agrees to pay $73M to settle suit with Sandy Hook families
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gunmaker Remington agrees to pay $73M to settle suit with Sandy Hook families
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Gunmaker Remington has agreed to pay more than $70 million to settle a lawsuit with several families of victims of the Sandy Hook shooting attack that killed 20 young children a almost decade ago.
George Floyd: 2 ex-Minneapolis cops to testify in federal trial as defense makes case
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
George Floyd: 2 ex-Minneapolis cops to testify in federal trial as defense makes case
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Prosecutors have rested their case in the criminal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd almost two years ago, and defense attorneys will begin making arguments Tuesday.
Amid shortage, U.S. chipmaker Intel buys Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Amid shortage, U.S. chipmaker Intel buys Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Intel said Tuesday that it will buy Tower Semiconductor in a deal worth more than $5 billion -- allowing the company to expand its tech portfolio further into a segment of the industry that's been hit hard by shortages.
Medical boards pressured to let It slide when doctors spread COVID-19 misinformation
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Medical boards pressured to let It slide when doctors spread COVID-19 misinformation
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Tennessee's Board of Medical Examiners adopted in September a statement that said doctors spreading COVID-19 misinformation -- such as suggesting that vaccines contain microchips -- could jeopardize their licenses.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Full autopsy report reveals new details of Brian Laundrie's death
Full autopsy report reveals new details of Brian Laundrie's death
Wyo. skier dies in fall at Grand Teton Nat'l Park's Death Canyon
Wyo. skier dies in fall at Grand Teton Nat'l Park's Death Canyon
Convicted Mississippi killer escapes from prison a third time
Convicted Mississippi killer escapes from prison a third time
Trump tax firm severs ties, retracts financial statements
Trump tax firm severs ties, retracts financial statements
Ex-USMC captain given 210 years in prison for sexually abusing girls in Cambodia
Ex-USMC captain given 210 years in prison for sexually abusing girls in Cambodia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement