Trending
Advertisement
Top News
July 21, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Astronauts lift off after historic moon landing

On July 21, 1969, U.S. astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, lifted off from the moon in the Apollo 11 lunar module Eagle and docked with the command module Columbia piloted by Michael Collins.

By UPI Staff
1/4
The Apollo 11 Lunar Module ascent stage, with astronauts Neil A. Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin, Jr. aboard, is photographed from the Command and Service Modules in lunar orbit. On July 21, 1969, U.S. astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, lifted off from the moon in the Apollo 11 lunar module Eagle and docked with the command module Columbia piloted by Michael Collins. File Photo courtesy NASA
The Apollo 11 Lunar Module ascent stage, with astronauts Neil A. Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin, Jr. aboard, is photographed from the Command and Service Modules in lunar orbit. On July 21, 1969, U.S. astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, lifted off from the moon in the Apollo 11 lunar module Eagle and docked with the command module Columbia piloted by Michael Collins. File Photo courtesy NASA | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1861, the first major military engagement of the Civil War occurred at Bull Run Creek, Va.

Advertisement

In 1918, a German U-boat fired on the town of Orleans, Mass., on Cape Cod peninsula, damaging a tug boat and sinking four barges, and severely injuring one man. It was the only place in the United States to receive an enemy attack during World War I.

In 1925, the so-called Monkey Trial, which pitted Clarence Darrow against William Jennings Bryan in Dayton, Tenn., in one of the great confrontations in legal history, ended with John Thomas Scopes convicted and fined $100 for teaching evolution in violation of state law.

In 1969, U.S. astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, lifted off from the moon in the Apollo 11 lunar module Eagle and docked with the command module Columbia piloted by Michael Collins.

In 1970, after 11 years of construction, the massive Aswan High Dam across the Nile River in Egypt was completed, ending the cycle of flood and drought in the Nile River region but triggering an environmental controversy.

Advertisement

In 2000, a report from special counsel John Danforth cleared U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno and the government of wrongdoing in the April 19, 1993, fire that ended the Branch Davidian siege near Waco, Texas.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

In 2007, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the seventh and final installment in the best-selling series, sold more than 8.3 million copies on its first day in bookstores.

In 2011, Greece continued efforts to climb out of a financial chasm with a second bailout pledge from other eurozone countries and the International Monetary Fund worth $157 billion. Earlier, the nation dealt with its debt crisis with the help of a $146 billion loan package.

In 2020, leaders of the European Union agreed on a landmark $2 trillion stimulus package and budget deal to preserve the health of their citizens and prevent the collapse of their economies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

File Photo by Stephanie Lecocq/EPA-EFE
Advertisement

Read More

UPI Archives: Astronauts view lunar landing site UPI Archives: Apollo 11: Chronology of an epic

Latest Headlines

Partial human remains found in suitcase dumped on Texas ranch
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Partial human remains found in suitcase dumped on Texas ranch
July 21 (UPI) -- Partial human remains have been found stuffed in a suitcase that had been dumped on a south Texas ranch, authorities said.
UPI Almanac for Friday, July 21, 2023
Top News // 44 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, July 21, 2023
On July 21, 1969, U.S. astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, lifted off from the moon in the Apollo 11 lunar module Eagle.
5 dead in St. Vincent mass shooting
World News // 1 hour ago
5 dead in St. Vincent mass shooting
July 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are investigating a mass shooting that left five people dead this week in the Caribbean nation's capital of Kingstown.
U.S. unleashes Russia-related sanctions, blacklisting 120 people and firms
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. unleashes Russia-related sanctions, blacklisting 120 people and firms
July 21 (UPI) -- The Biden administration unleashed a swath punitive measures targeting Russia's war-making abilities Thursday, blacklisting some 120 people and entities.
More U.S. warships, Marines deployed to Middle East to counter Iran
World News // 4 hours ago
More U.S. warships, Marines deployed to Middle East to counter Iran
July 20 (UPI) -- Additional U.S. warships and Marines are to be deployed to the Middle East, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered Thursday.
Workers at LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr seek to unionize
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Workers at LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr seek to unionize
July 20 (UPI) -- A supermajority of the roughly 100 eligible employees of the LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr have signed union representation cards seeking to unionize to ensure the company remains "thriving."
With Don Jr. and chants of 'USA,' so-called 'patriotic' marketplace joins NYSE
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
With Don Jr. and chants of 'USA,' so-called 'patriotic' marketplace joins NYSE
July 20 (UPI) -- The company behind the so-called "patriotic" marketplace PublicSq made its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Donald Trump Jr., son of the ex-president and an investor, helped mark event.
White House says it has reached out to North Korea in effort to bring home U.S. soldier
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
White House says it has reached out to North Korea in effort to bring home U.S. soldier
July 20 (UPI) -- The White House has reached out to North Korea to bring home the U.S. soldier who was seen bolting across the military demarcation line and into the country Tuesday, as details began to emerge about him.
House 'weaponization' hearing: Bickering, barbs and RFK Jr.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
House 'weaponization' hearing: Bickering, barbs and RFK Jr.
July 20 (UPI) -- Democrats and Republicans did not hold back from talking over each other and trading jabs during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on the weaponization of the federal government on Thursday.
Biden visits Philly Shipyard, touts creation of 'American' construction projects
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Biden visits Philly Shipyard, touts creation of 'American' construction projects
July 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit a Philadelphia shipyard Thursday to announce construction of a new offshore wind vessel as part of the administration's continued push on manufacturing and clean energy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Religious liberty group to fight defense bill provision citing troops' free speech
Religious liberty group to fight defense bill provision citing troops' free speech
Calif. school district fined $1.5M for failing to adopt new curriculum
Calif. school district fined $1.5M for failing to adopt new curriculum
More U.S. warships, Marines deployed to Middle East to counter Iran
More U.S. warships, Marines deployed to Middle East to counter Iran
Single California ticket wins Powerball's $1.08B jackpot
Single California ticket wins Powerball's $1.08B jackpot
With Don Jr. and chants of 'USA,' so-called 'patriotic' marketplace joins NYSE
With Don Jr. and chants of 'USA,' so-called 'patriotic' marketplace joins NYSE
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement