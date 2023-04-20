Trending
Advertisement
Top News
April 20, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Danica Patrick becomes 1st woman to win IndyCar event

On April 20, 2008, Danica Patrick won the Indy Japan 300 auto race, becoming the first woman to win an IndyCar event.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On April 20, 2008, Danica Patrick won the Indy Japan 300 auto race, becoming the first woman to win an IndyCar event. File Photo by Ed Locke/UPI
On April 20, 2008, Danica Patrick won the Indy Japan 300 auto race, becoming the first woman to win an IndyCar event. File Photo by Ed Locke/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1871, the U.S. Congress passed the Third Force Act, popularly known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, authorizing President Ulysses S. Grant to declare martial law, impose heavy penalties against terrorist organizations and use military force to suppress the Klan.

Advertisement

In 1902, Marie Curie and Pierre Curie isolated radioactive radium salts from the mineral pitchblende in their laboratory in Paris.

In 1961, Radio Havana announced that seven members of the group which attempted an overthrow of Fidel Castro's communist government in Cuba had been executed. It raised the number of executions over the previous three days to 24.

In 1976, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that federal courts could order low-cost housing for minorities in a city's white suburbs to ease racial segregation.

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a $165 billion Social Security rescue plan to keep the retirement system solvent.

In 1992, Madonna signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Time Warner to form an entertainment company that would make her the world's highest paid female pop star.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

In 1999, two teenage boys killed 12 students and a teacher at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo., before turning their guns on themselves.

In 2008, Danica Patrick won the Indy Japan 300 auto race, becoming the first woman to win an IndyCar event.

In 2010, an explosion and fire on the Deepwater Horizon BP oil rig off the Louisiana coast in the Gulf of Mexico killed 11 workers and caused a massive oil spill. It became the largest U.S. marine oil spill in history, stretching over almost three months and releasing about 4.9 million barrels of crude.

In 2011, Michel Martelly, an entertainer who performed under the name "Sweet Micky," was elected president of Haiti in a runoff with former first lady Mirlande Manigat.

File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI

In 2012, a Pakistani Bhoja Air jetliner on a flight from Karachi crashed 5 miles from Islamabad, killing all 127 people aboard.

In 2013, an earthquake in China's Sichuan province killed nearly 200 people and injured thousands.

Advertisement

In 2021, a Minnesota jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the murder of George Floyd. He was later sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.

File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Danica Patrick aims to win Indy 500 UPI Archives: Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick break up after two-year union

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Thursday, April 20, 2023
Top News // 57 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, April 20, 2023
On April 20, 2008, Danica Patrick won the Indy Japan 300 auto race, becoming the first woman to win an IndyCar event.
2 dead as tornadoes touch down in Oklahoma amid severe weather
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
2 dead as tornadoes touch down in Oklahoma amid severe weather
April 20 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed Wednesday night when a large tornado touchdown on an Oklahoma town amid severe weather impacting the Central United States.
Senate Democrats down GOP resolution to stop VA from providing abortions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate Democrats down GOP resolution to stop VA from providing abortions
April 19 (UPI) -- Democrats in the U.S. Senate have voted down a Republican resolution that sought to stop the Department of Veterans Affairs from providing abortion services.
Two arrested, charged over doing business with sanctioned Ukrainian
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Two arrested, charged over doing business with sanctioned Ukrainian
April 19 (UPI) -- Two people were arrested and charged in the United States in the last week for purchasing tens of millions of dollars worth of product from a blacklisted Ukrainian oligarch.
Judge denies Manhattan DA's request to block subpoena of ex-prosecutor
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge denies Manhattan DA's request to block subpoena of ex-prosecutor
April 19 (UPI) -- A federal judge sided with House Republicans, denying Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's request to block a subpoena of an ex-prosecutor for testimony about their investigation into former President Donald Trump.
Russia-aligned hackers want to hit West's infrastructure, Britain says
World News // 22 hours ago
Russia-aligned hackers want to hit West's infrastructure, Britain says
April 19 (UPI) -- Ideologically motivated hackers sympathetic to Russia and its invasion of Ukraine want to target the critical infrastructure of the democratic world, Britain's cybersecurity agency warned Wednesday.
Former Venezuelan national treasurer gets 15-year federal prison sentence
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former Venezuelan national treasurer gets 15-year federal prison sentence
April 19 (UPI) -- Venezuela's former National Treasurer and her husband were each sentenced to 15-year federal prison sentences, according to court documents released Wednesday.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy unveils debt limit bill, spending cuts
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy unveils debt limit bill, spending cuts
April 19 (UPI) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has unveiled Republicans' plan to raise the debt limit by $1.5 trillion and cut government spending before the United States reaches its default deadline this summer.
Man charged in killing 4 in Maine had been in prison less than week ago
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Man charged in killing 4 in Maine had been in prison less than week ago
April 19 (UPI) -- Police in Maine charged a 34-year-old man Wednesday with killing four people in Bowdoin, including his parents.
Third suspect arrested in Alabama birthday party shooting
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Third suspect arrested in Alabama birthday party shooting
April 19 (UPI) -- A third suspect has been arrested and charged with four counts of reckless murder, after two teen brothers were taken into custody, in a shooting at an Alabama birthday party that killed four and injured 32 others.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea's Kim Jong Un orders launch of 'completed' spy satellite
North Korea's Kim Jong Un orders launch of 'completed' spy satellite
U.N. report: India overtakes China as most populous country
U.N. report: India overtakes China as most populous country
Supreme Court extends stay on abortion pill access to Friday
Supreme Court extends stay on abortion pill access to Friday
Third suspect arrested in Alabama birthday party shooting
Third suspect arrested in Alabama birthday party shooting
Docu-series examines possible link between Menendez killings, Menudo
Docu-series examines possible link between Menendez killings, Menudo
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement