Trending
Advertisement
Top News
March 31, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: William Calley sentenced for My Lai Massacre

On March 31, 1971, U.S. Army Lt. William Calley was sentenced to life in prison for his part in the deaths of 22 Vietnamese civilians in what was called the My Lai Massacre.

By UPI Staff
1/5
William Calley, pictured in 1969, was convicted in 1971 for his role in the My Lai Massacre during the Vietnam War. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army
William Calley, pictured in 1969, was convicted in 1971 for his role in the My Lai Massacre during the Vietnam War. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army

March 31 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1889, the Eiffel Tower was dedicated in Paris in a ceremony presided over by its designer, Gustave Eiffel, during the Universal Exhibition of Arts and Manufacturers.

Advertisement

In 1906, the Intercollegiate Athletic Association of the United States (later renamed the National Collegiate Athletic Association) was established.

In 1918, daylight saving time went into effect in the United States for the first time.

In 1948, the U.S. Congress passed the Marshall Aid Act, a plan to rehabilitate war-ravaged Europe.

In 1954, the U.S. Air Force Academy was established at Colorado Springs.

File Photo by Marc Piscotty/UPI

In 1959, the Dalai Lama fled Chinese-occupied Tibet and was granted political asylum in India.

In 1968, U.S. President Lyndon Johnson announced he wouldn't seek re-election and simultaneously ordered the suspension of U.S. bombing of North Vietnam.

In 1971, U.S. Army Lt. William Calley was sentenced to life in prison for his part in the deaths of 22 Vietnamese civilians in what was called the My Lai Massacre. Public opinion polls and news reports indicated that most Americans believed the sentence was too severe; many said Calley was a scapegoat. His sentence was gradually reduced and he was paroled in 1974.

Advertisement

File Photo courtesy of the U.S. government

In 1991, the Warsaw Pact formally ended, with Soviet commanders surrendering their powers in an agreement between pact members and the Soviet Union.

In 1995, Major League Baseball players went back to work, ending the longest strike in league history. The lockout, which began Aug. 12, 1994, ended the rest of the 1994 season.

In 1998, the U.N. Security Council voted to impose an arms embargo on Yugoslavia after unrest in the Serbian province of Kosovo turned violent.

In 2005, Terri Schiavo, a 41-year-old Florida woman in a persistent vegetative state since 1990, died 14 days after removal of her feeding tube amid a legal struggle over her fate that reached the White House and Supreme Court.

In 2007, Pakistan successfully tested its Hataf-II Abdali ballistic missile, believed capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

In 2017, mudslides killed more than 200 people after heavy rains in Colombia.

In 2019, rapper Nipsey Hussle died in a shooting outside his Los Angeles clothing store.

Advertisement

In 2021, the Biden administration reversed a Trump-era ban on transgender Americans serving in the U.S. military.

File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Calley a publicity-shy store manager 25 years after My Lai UPI Archives: Transforming the anger and shame of My Lai

Latest Headlines

U.S. sanctions Slovakian man for facilitating North Korean arms sales to Russia
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
U.S. sanctions Slovakian man for facilitating North Korean arms sales to Russia
March 31 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden has blacklisted a Slovakian man on accusations of facilitating arms deals between North Korea and Russia amid the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.
UPI Almanac for Friday, March 31, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, March 31, 2023
On March 31, 1971, U.S. Army Lt. William Calley was sentenced to life in prison for his part in the deaths of 22 Vietnamese civilians in the My Lai Massacre.
U.N. court rules U.S. must compensate Iran over frozen assets but leaves $1.8B on ice
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N. court rules U.S. must compensate Iran over frozen assets but leaves $1.8B on ice
March 31 (UPI) -- Both the United States and Iran are claiming victory after the U.N.'s World Court ordered Washington to pay compensation over freezing Iranian assets though it is allowing nearly $2 billion to remain out of reach.
House Democrats re-introduce bill to protect access to abortion
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House Democrats re-introduce bill to protect access to abortion
March 30 (UPI) -- House Democrats have formally re-introduced the Women's Health Protection Act to establish a statutory nationwide right to abortion as their Republican counterparts push bans on the medical practice across the country.
NYC's Met Museum to repatriate artifacts to India
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NYC's Met Museum to repatriate artifacts to India
March 30 (UPI) -- The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City announced Thursday that 15 sculptures linked to former art dealer Subhash Kapoor will be repatriated to India.
Nashville school shooting 911 calls released
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nashville school shooting 911 calls released
March 30 (UPI) -- Some of the 911 calls made reporting the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville were released Thursday, providing insight into the harrowing moments after shots first rang out Monday.
Russia detains U.S. journalist on espionage charges
World News // 22 hours ago
Russia detains U.S. journalist on espionage charges
March 30 (UPI) -- Russian authorities said they have arrested U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich on charges of spying for the United States.
9 service members dead as 2 Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
U.S. News // 1 day ago
9 service members dead as 2 Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
March 30 (UPI) -- Nine service members died when two HH60 Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training exercise in Trigg County, Ky., late Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.
Reaction varies to unprecedented indictment of former president
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Reaction varies to unprecedented indictment of former president
March 30 (UPI) -- Democrats and Republicans remarked on the indictment of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, agreeing on one thing: the "unprecedented" aspect of the case.
Jonathan Majors' lawyer releases remarks from alleged victim
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Jonathan Majors' lawyer releases remarks from alleged victim
March 30 (UPI) -- A lawyer for Jonathan Majors, known for his most recent roles in "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," released remarks Thursday from his alleged victim after he was arrested in New York City on Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sotheby's to auction off most highly valued pink diamond in history
Sotheby's to auction off most highly valued pink diamond in history
At least 29 dead after ferry explosion, fire in Philippines
At least 29 dead after ferry explosion, fire in Philippines
Senior California police union executive charged with attempted drug trafficking
Senior California police union executive charged with attempted drug trafficking
Manhattan grand jury indicts Donald Trump in Stormy Daniels hush-money case
Manhattan grand jury indicts Donald Trump in Stormy Daniels hush-money case
White House announces new partnerships to boost electric vehicle production
White House announces new partnerships to boost electric vehicle production
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement