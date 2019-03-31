1 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside Nipsey Hussle's clothing store

March 31 (UPI) -- One person was killed and two others were injured following a shooting Sunday outside of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle's clothing store in South Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Chris Ramirez said officers responded to a shooting call at about 3:25 p.m. and discover three victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of The Marathon Clothing Company in the 3400 block of West Slauson Avenue.

Two men were transported to a local hospital where one of them was pronounced dead, Ramirez told reporters during a media briefing.

Asked if the deceased was Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Ashgedom, Ramirez said, "We cannot confirm that. That would be up to the coroner's office."

The second man taken to the hospital was receiving medical attention, he said.

Police were looking for a black male suspect, Ramirez said, adding that police were still investigating if he had fled the scene on foot or by vehicle.

"All we know is that we have one male black [suspect] at this time," he said.

The area was under lockdown late Sunday afternoon as the LAPD's south bureau homicide division was beginning to conduct its investigation that Ramirez said would be "lengthy."

Police will be canvassing the area, speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage as part of the investigation, he said.

"We still have a lot of work ahead of us," Ramirez said.