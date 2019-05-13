On This Day: Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert sentenced to 6 years

Astronauts John Grunsfeld (L) and Andrew Feustel work on the Hubble Space Telescope in the cargo bay of the Earth-orbiting Space Shuttle Atlantis on May 14, 2009. The mission specialists performed the first of five STS-125 spacewalks and the first of three for this duo. NASA/UPI | License Photo

Pope John Paul II waves to more than 300,000 people from the central Loggia of St. Peter's Basilica following Easter services on April 19, 1981. Less than a month later, Turkish gunman Mehmet Ali Agca shot and injured the pope in St. Peter's Square. UPI File Photo | License Photo

On May 13, 1958, a crowd of protesters -- mostly students -- attacked then-Vice President Richard Nixon, pictured in 1972, and his wife, Pat Nixon, as they arrived in Venezuela. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert arrives at the Tel Aviv District Court on May 13, 2014. Olmert was sentenced to six years' imprisonment for taking bribes. File Photo by Finbarr O'Reilly/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1607, Jamestown, the first permanent English colony in North America, was founded near the James River in Virginia.

In 1846, the United States declared war on Mexico.

In 1912, Britain established its air force -- the Royal Flying Corps.

In 1958, a crowd of protesters -- mostly students -- attacked Vice President Richard Nixon and his wife, Pat Nixon, as they arrived in Venezuela. Shouting anti-American slogans, the group broke the windows of Nixon's vehicle and nearly toppled it before the U.S. delegation made an escape unharmed,

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy sent military riot-control units to Birmingham, Ala., stating that the government would do everything in its power preserve order, to protect the lives of its citizens and to uphold the law. Kennedy also directed an executive order be drafted enabling him to order the Alabama National Guard into immediate federal service if violence between black and white people was to once again erupt.

In 1981, Turkish gunman Mehmet Ali Agca shot and injured Pope John Paul II in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City. Later, the pope, from his hospital bed, forgave his assailant.

In 1985, a Philadelphia police helicopter bombed the fortified house of a radical organization, MOVE, to end a 24-hour siege. Eleven people died and the ensuing fire destroyed 53 homes.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Stephen Breyer to succeed Justice Harry A. Blackmun on the U.S. Supreme Court. Breyer joined the court in August.

In 2009, astronauts on a 14-day servicing mission embarked on the first of five planned spacewalks to repair and update the 19-year-old Hubble Space Telescope. The project included installation of a wide-field camera and a Cosmic Origins Spectograph.

In 2011, in a reported retaliation to the slaying of terrorist chief Osama bin Laden, two suicide bombers killed 80 Pakistani recruits at a training center.

In 2012, the mutilated bodies of 49 people, apparently victims of an escalating war between the Zetas gang and Sinaloa drug cartel, were found along a highway between Monterrey, Mexico, and McAllen, Texas.

In 2013, psychologist and longtime newspaper columnist Joyce Brothers died in Fort Lee, N.J., at age 85.

In 2014, in Israel former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert was sentenced to six years in prison for taking bribes while he was mayor of Jerusalem.

In 2014, in western Turkey, an explosion and fire in a coal mine killed more than 300 people and injured dozens of others.

In 2018, a family of suicide bombers attacked Christian churches in Surabaya, Indonesia, killing seven worshippers and security personnel. Among the bombers were two children ages 9 and 12.