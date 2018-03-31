UPI Almanac for Saturday, March 31, 2018

Today is Saturday, March 31, the 90th day of 2018 with 275 to follow.

The moon is full. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Neptune and Saturn. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Uranus and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include French philosopher Rene Descartes in 1596; German composer Johann Sebastian Bach in 1685; Austrian composer Franz Joseph Haydn in 1732; poet Edward FitzGerald in 1809; boxer Jack Johnson, the first African American to hold the heavyweight title, in 1878; actor/singer Richard Kiley in 1922; United Farm Workers President Cesar Chavez in 1927; actor William Daniels in 1927 (age 91); hockey Hall of Fame member Gordie Howe in 1928; fashion designer Liz Claiborne in 1929; author John Jakes in 1932 (age 86); actor Shirley Jones in 1934 (age 84); actor Richard Chamberlain in 1934 (age 84); trumpeter/bandleader/music entrepreneur Herb Alpert in 1935 (age 83); political commentator Michael Savage in 1942 (age 76); actor Christopher Walken in 1943 (age 75); actor Gabe Kaplan in 1945 (age 73); actor Rhea Perlman in 1948 (age 70); former U.S. Vice President Al Gore in 1948 (age 70); actor/former football player Ed Marinaro in 1950 (age 68); guitarist Angus Young (AC/DC) in 1955 (age 63); actor Ewan McGregor in 1971 (age 47); actor Kate Micucci in 1980 (age 38).

On this date in history:

In 1889, the Eiffel Tower was dedicated in Paris in a ceremony presided over by its designer, Gustave Eiffel, during the Universal Exhibition of Arts and Manufacturers.

In 1906, the Intercollegiate Athletic Association of the United States (later renamed the National Collegiate Athletic Association) was established.

In 1918, daylight saving time went into effect in the United States for the first time.

In 1948, the U.S. Congress passed the Marshall Aid Act, a plan to rehabilitate war-ravaged Europe.

In 1954, the U.S. Air Force Academy was established at Colorado Springs.

In 1959, the Dalai Lama fled Chinese-occupied Tibet and was granted political asylum in India.

In 1968, U.S. President Lyndon Johnson announced he wouldn't seek re-election and simultaneously ordered the suspension of U.S. bombing of North Vietnam.

In 1971, U.S. Army Lt. William Calley was sentenced to life in prison for his part in the deaths of 22 Vietnamese civilians in what was called the My Lai Massacre. Public opinion polls and news reports indicated that most Americans believed the sentence was too severe; many said Calley was a scapegoat. His sentence was gradually reduced and he was paroled in 1974.

In 1991, the Warsaw Pact formally ended, with Soviet commanders surrendering their powers in an agreement between pact members and the Soviet Union.

In 1995, Major League Baseball players went back to work, ending the longest strike in league history. The lockout, which began Aug. 12, 1994, ended the rest of the 1994 season.

In 1998, the U.N. Security Council voted to impose an arms embargo on Yugoslavia after unrest in the Serbian province of Kosovo turned violent.

In 2005, Terri Schiavo, a 41-year-old Florida woman in a persistent vegetative state since 1990, died 14 days after removal of her feeding tube amid a legal struggle over her fate that reached the White House and Supreme Court.

In 2007, Pakistan successfully tested its Hataf-II Abdali ballistic missile, believed capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

In 2013, authorities announced the death toll from the collapse of a multistory building under construction in Tanzania reached at least 25. The toll would eventually be raised to 36.

In 2014, French President Francois Hollande, whose Socialist Party had widespread losses in recent elections, announced the formation of a new government.

In 2017, mudslides killed more than 200 people after heavy rains in Colombia,

A thought for the day: J.William Fulbright said, "In a democracy dissent is an act of faith."