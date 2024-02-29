Trending
Feb. 29, 2024 / 1:11 PM

Soccer star Paul Pogba given four-year doping ban

By Alex Butler
France midfielder Paul Pogba is suspended from soccer until 2027. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- French soccer star Paul Pogba has been suspended four years after testing positive for a banned substance, he confirmed Thursday on social media.

Sources told Sky Sports, the BBC and The Athletic about the ban earlier Thursday. Pogba, who received a provisional suspension in September from Italy's national anti-doping tribunal, said he plans to appeal the ban, triggered by a positive test for testosterone.

The Juventus midfielder received the positive test result after a match with Udinese on Aug. 20.

"I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping's decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect," Pogba wrote on Instagram. "I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me.

"When I am free of legal restrictions, the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations.

"As a professional athlete I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against.

"As a consequence of the decision announced today. I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport [CAS]."

Pogba, 30, started his career in 2011 at Manchester United. He moved to Juventus in 2012 and returned to Manchester United in 2016. He then returned to Juventus in 2022.

Pogba also made 91 appearances from the France national team, including at the 2014 World Cup and 2018 World Cup.

He scored in France's 4-2 win over Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final.

