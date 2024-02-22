Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Feb. 22, 2024 / 10:20 AM

Soccer legend Dani Alves guilty of rape, gets 4 1/2-year prison sentence

By Alex Butler
Dani Alves was arrested in January 2023 and remained in prison since that date in Barcelona, Spain. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI
Dani Alves was arrested in January 2023 and remained in prison since that date in Barcelona, Spain. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves was found guilty of sexual assault and sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison, a three-judge panel ruled Thursday in Spain.

"The sentence considers that it has been proven that the victim did not consent, and that there is evidence, in addition to the testimony of the plaintiff, to consider the rape proven," the Provincial Court of Barcelona said in a news release.

Advertisement

Alves also was ordered to pay nearly $163,000 to the victim of the crime, which occurred on the night of Dec. 30, 2022, in a nightclub bathroom in Barcelona. His sentence includes a five-year probation upon release and a 9 1/2-year restraining order.

Alves was arrested in January 2023 and has been held in prison since that date. He maintains that the nightclub incident was consensual. His lawyer, Ines Guardiola, told reporters that he plans to appeal Thursday's ruling.

Related

The court said it was proven that Alves grabbed and threw the woman to the ground while committing the crime. They also said the woman said "no" and that she wanted to leave the nightclub.

Alves, 40, made his senior career debut in 2001 at Brazilian club Bahia. He played at Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Sao Paulo. Alves joined UNAM of Liga MX in 2022. The Mexican team terminated his contract immediately after his arrest.

Advertisement

The Bahia native also made 126 appearances for Brazil's national team. He was teammates with Lionel Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe, Ronaldinho, Andres Iniesta, Luis Suarez, Xavi and other soccer icons throughout his career.

He appeared in three World Cups and totaled the third-most appearances overall for Brazil's national team, trailing only Cafu and Neymar.

Latest Headlines

Overproduction of immune system protein may be biomarker of long COVID
Health News // 32 minutes ago
Overproduction of immune system protein may be biomarker of long COVID
Infection with the COVID-19 virus triggers the production of an immune system protein that's long been associated with fatigue, muscle ache and depression.
Attacked ship catches fire in Gulf of Aden near Yemen
World News // 36 minutes ago
Attacked ship catches fire in Gulf of Aden near Yemen
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A ship was attacked and caught fire Thursday in the Gulf of Aden near Yemen, according to a statement from the British Royal Navy's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.
'Magic mushroom' retreats gain popularity amid cautions
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
'Magic mushroom' retreats gain popularity amid cautions
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Psilocybin has been used in religious rites and ceremonies for hundreds of years in places like Peru and Brazil, but it has recently found a foothold in the United States, with Americans booking psychedelic retreats.
AT&T, other mobile providers suffer widespread outages
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
AT&T, other mobile providers suffer widespread outages
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Cellphone customers reported nearly 90,000 issues with their devices, affecting mostly AT&T users, Thursday morning and officials continued to investigate.
King Charles III kicks off return to work with audience with Prime Minister Sunak
World News // 1 hour ago
King Charles III kicks off return to work with audience with Prime Minister Sunak
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- King Charles III met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace in London for the first time since going public with his cancer diagnosis earlier this month.
Japan's Nikkei stock index closes at all-time high, surpassing 39,000
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan's Nikkei stock index closes at all-time high, surpassing 39,000
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Even as Japan sinks into recession, its Nikkei stock index hit a record-breaking all-time high of 39,098.68 at the close of trading Thursday. That broke a record set in December 1989.
X complies with Indian government order to take down accounts but vows to appeal
World News // 2 hours ago
X complies with Indian government order to take down accounts but vows to appeal
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's X social media platform said it had blocked some accounts and posts in India in line with executive orders from New Delhi threatening hefty fines and/or imprisonment for failure to comply.
Parents of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie settle emotional distress civil suit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Parents of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie settle emotional distress civil suit
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The parents of Gabby Petito, who was killed and body left in a Wyoming national forest in 2021, settled a lawsuit on Wednesday with her fiancé's parents and their attorney.
Texas school has punished a Black student over hairstyle for months
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas school has punished a Black student over hairstyle for months
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Darryl George and Barbers Hill school officials are locked in a standoff over his hairstyle -- and whether the district's dress code violates a new state law that prohibits discrimination based on hairstyles.
1 killed in West Bank attack on Israeli motorists; 3 gunmen 'neutralized'
World News // 3 hours ago
1 killed in West Bank attack on Israeli motorists; 3 gunmen 'neutralized'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- One person was killed and at least five were wounded Thursday in the occupied West Bank after three gunmen opened fire on cars lined up at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Jerusalem, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
College basketball: Creighton upsets No. 1 UConn
College basketball: Creighton upsets No. 1 UConn
Southland Conference suspends 8 from Incarnate Word-Texas A&M Commerce basketball brawl
Southland Conference suspends 8 from Incarnate Word-Texas A&M Commerce basketball brawl
Carlos Alcaraz exits Rio Open tennis tournament with injured ankle
Carlos Alcaraz exits Rio Open tennis tournament with injured ankle
Apple releases sports app, with real-time scores, stream features
Apple releases sports app, with real-time scores, stream features
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement