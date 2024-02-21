Trending
Soccer: Skidding Bayern Munich, manager Thomas Tuchel to split after season

By Alex Butler
Bayern Munich, coached by Thomas Tuchel, is on its first three-game losing streak in competitive matches since 2015. Photo by Anna Szilagyi/EPA-EFE
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Bayern Munich and manager Thomas Tuchel will part ways at the end of the 2023-24 season, the German Bundesliga soccer franchise announced Wednesday.

"We have agreed that we will end our working relationship at the end of this season," Tuchel said in a news release. "Until then, I will of course continue to do everything I can with my coaching staff to achieve maximum success."

Bayern, the league winners for the past 11 seasons, sit in second place in the current Bundesliga standings, eight points back of first-place Leverkusen. They are on a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2015.

Bayern hired Tuchel last March after firing former manager Julian Nagelsmann. Tuchel previously managed at Chelsea, Paris Saint-German, Borussia Dortmund, Mainz 05 and FC Augsburg II. Chelsea fired the veteran manager in 2022. He led the Blues to the 2020-21 Champions League title.

"In a good, open discussion, we came to the decision to end our working relationship by mutual agreement in the summer," Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said. "Our goal is to pursue a new footballing direction with a new head coach for the 2024-25 season.

"Until then, every individual at the club is expressly called upon to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and Bundesliga. I also explicitly hold the team accountable in this regard.

"In the Champions League in particular, after losing 1-0 in the first leg at Lazio, we are convinced we will reach the quarterfinals at a packed Allianz Arena with our fans behind us."

Bayern will host RB Leipzig in a Bundesliga match at 12:30 p.m. EST Saturday in Munich.

