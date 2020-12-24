Paris Saint-Germain fired manager Thomas Tuchel hours after he led the team to a 4-0 win over Strasbourgh on Wednesday in Paris. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- French soccer club Paris Saint Germain has fired veteran manager Thomas Tuchel.

Sources informed ESPN, Sky Sports and Germany's Bild on Thursday of the dismissal. Tuchel joined the Paris-based Ligue 1 club before the 2018-19 season.

Advertisement

PSG fired Tuchel hours after he led the team to a 4-0 win over Strasbourg on Wednesday in Paris. PSG sits at third place in the Ligue 1 standings and is in the round of 16 of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League.

PSG has won three-consecutive Ligue 1 titles, with the last two crowns under Tuchel's watch.

Tuchel, 47, joined PSG after he served as manager at German Bundesliga club Borussa Dortmund from 2015 to 2017. He also coached at Mainz 05 and for FC Augsburg's reserve team.

PSG battles St-Etienne in Ligue 1 play at 3 p.m. EST on Jan. 6 in Saint-Etienne, France. The French club battles Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona in the Champions League on Feb. 16 in Barcelona.