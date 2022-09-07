Trending
Soccer
Sept. 7, 2022 / 9:59 AM

Soccer: Chelsea fires manager Thomas Tuchel after Champions League loss

By Alex Butler
Chelsea fired manager Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday after a group-stage loss in the 2022-23 Champions League soccer tournament. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Chelsea fired longtime manager Thomas Tuchel, just a day after the Blues lost to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, the London-based soccer team announced Wednesday.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club," Chelsea said in a news release.

"Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea's history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here."

Tuchel led the Blues to three wins, two losses and a draw through six games to start the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

Dinamo Zagreb, a Croatian club, beat the Blues 1-0 in their 2022-23 Champions League group stage opener Tuesday in Zagreb, Croatia.

Tuchel, 49, took over at Chelsea in 2021 as a replacement for fired coach Frank Lampard. The Blues finished fourth that season in the Premier League, but won the Champions League.

The Blues went 21-6-11 and finished third in last year's Premier League standings. They lost to eventual champion Real Madrid in the 2021-22 Champions League quarterfinals.

Tuchel also led the Blues to 2021 UEFA Super Cup and 2021 FIFA Club World Cup titles. He previously coached FC Augsburg's reserve team and at Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition," Chelsea said.

"Chelsea's coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach."

The Blues, who sit in sixth place in the Premier League, return to league play for a game against Fulham on Saturday in London. They will host RB Salzburg in their second Champions League group stage match Sept. 19 in London.

