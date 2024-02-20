Trending
Feb. 20, 2024 / 11:24 AM

Germany's Andreas Brehme, who scored 1990 World Cup winner, dies at 63

By Alex Butler
Former German defender Andreas Brehme died Tuesday from cardiac arrest. Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Andreas Brehme, who scored the game-winning goal for Germany to win the 1990 World Cup, died from cardiac arrest, his partner, former teams and German soccer officials announced Tuesday. He was 63.

"We are deeply saddened to report that Andreas Brehme has passed away," the German Football Association said. "Our thoughts are with Andy's friends and family at this sad time."

Brehme's partner, Susanne Schaefer, told several European news outlets that he died "suddenly and unexpectedly" from the heart issue.

"I am heartbroken by the news of Andreas Brehme's death at the age of just 63," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a news release.

"Only last month, the two of us were together, in Munich, to honor the life of the great [former German player and manager] Franz Beckenbauer. It is tragic that it is now Andy's passing that we are mourning.

"Andy will forever be in the hearts of all German fans, as a FIFA World Cup winner and, more importantly, as a very special person who was so well liked by football supporters far and wide."

Brehme started his senior career in 1978 at HSV Barmbek-Uhlenhorst. He went on to play on several other German teams, including FC Saarbrucken and FC Kasierslautern before landing at Bundesliga power Bayern Munich in 1986.

Brehme then joined Inter Milan, playing for the Italian squad from 1988 to 1992. He played for Spanish club Zaragoza from 1992 to 1993 and ended his career with a final stint at Kaiserslautern from 1993 to 1998.

"The FCK mourns the loss of Andreas Brehme," Kasierslautern wrote on X. "He wore the Red Devils jersey for a total of 10 years and became German champion and cup winner with FCK. In 1990, he shot the German national team to the World Cup title with his penalty and finally became a football legend."

The defender scored 65 goals in 509 league appearances. He scored eight times in 86 games for the German national team. His most notable score came July 8, 1990, when Germany beat Diego Maradona and Argentina in the World Cup final.

The Argentines and Germans were scoreless for the majority of that matchup. Brehme then ran up to the penalty spot in the 85th minute and grounded what proved to be the game-winning attempt into the left side of the net, beating Argentine keeper Sergio Goycochea.

"FC Bayern are extremely saddened by the sudden passing of Andreas Brehme," Bayern Munich said in a statement.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Andreas Brehme will forever be in our hearts, as a World Cup winner and, more importantly, as a very special person. He will forever be part of the FC Bayern family."

