Soccer
Jan. 18, 2024 / 12:10 PM

Christian Pulisic earns U.S. Soccer Player of the Year honors, ties record

By Alex Butler
United States National Team forward Christian Pulisic (L) tied Landon Donovan by winning U.S. male player of the year honors for a fourth time Thursday morning. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI
1 of 5 | United States National Team forward Christian Pulisic (L) tied Landon Donovan by winning U.S. male player of the year honors for a fourth time Thursday morning. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Christian Pulisic was voted U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year for 2023, earning the honor for a record-tying fourth time, the United States Soccer Federation announced Thursday.

"It was an incredible season for me," the 25-year-old forward said in a news release. "I always enjoy playing with the national team and winning more trophies with the national team. Of course, coming here to AC Milan, it's been just a really exciting year.

"I've enjoyed it so much, so I'm really grateful to win an award like this."

Pulisic totaled a team-high six goals and logged three assists in 2023 for the U.S. men. He also scored six goals and chipped in three assists through 13 league games this season for AC Milan. Pulisic joined the Italian club in July. Milan sits in third place in Serie A.

Voters considered players' national team efforts and their club-level performances when deciding the Male Player of the Year winner.

Pulisic first earned the honor in 2017, when he became the youngest (19) player ever to receive the award. He won again in 2019 and 2021.

His four Player of the Year awards are tied with former national team striker Landon Donovan for the most in history. The Hershey, Pa., native also won Young Male Player of the Year honors in 2016.

Midfielder Yunus Musah, Pulisic's teammate at Italian Serie A club AC Milan, finished second in 2023 Male Player of the Year voting.

Striker Ricardo Pepi, who plays at PSV Eindhoven of the Dutch Eredivisie, finished third.

"Any of the nominees could have won it, and not even just those guys, names outside of that as well who have been putting in such strong performances on the club level and with the national team," Pulisic said.

"I'm really proud of how far this group has come and looking forward to some really big events coming up in the next years."

Defender Kevin Paredes, 20, claimed 2023 Young Male Player of the Year honors. Paredes, who plays for VfL Wolfsburg of the German Bundesliga, edged Benjamin Cremaschi and Gianluco Busio for that award.

Actor Brendan Hunt, who plays coach Willis Beard on the Apple TV show Ted Lasso, presented Pulisic as the award winner in a recorded video, which was sent to the AC Milan training facility. Pulisic also participated a Zoom call with Donovan.

"Thank you for everything you are doing," Donovan said to Pulisic. "Congrats, man. You can slow down now. You don't need to win anymore. You are 25 and overtaking all of us."

Donovan won the award in 2003, 2004, 2009 and 2010. He is tied with Clint Demspey for the most goals (57) in the history of the national team. Pulisic (28) sits in sixth place.

Last week, Naomi Girma earned U.S. Soccer's Female Player of the Year honors. The 23-year-old San Diego Wave star is the first defender to ever claim that award. Portland Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie (18) won 2023 Young Female Player of the Year honors.

The U.S. men will take on Slovenia in a friendly at 3 p.m. EST Saturday in San Antonio. The U.S. women are scheduled to compete in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup next month in Carson, Calif.

The U.S. men and women already qualified to compete in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

