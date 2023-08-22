AC Milan's Christian Pulisic (C) helped set up a score and logged a goal in his Serie A debut Monday in Bologna, Italy. Photo by Elisabetta Baaracchi/EPA-EFE

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Christian Pulisic didn't need even need a half to find the net in his AC Milan debut, scoring with a long-distance screamer in the 21st minute of a shutout of Bologna in Bologna, Italy. Pulisic also played a pivotal role in setting up the first goal of the 2-0 triumph Monday at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium. Advertisement

"It's very emotional," Pulisic told reporters. "I'm very excited to get my first goal in my debut at the club. I just remember driving...the only option was to shoot.

"It was a perfect finish in the back post. From there, I was just very excited."

Pulisic joined the Italian Serie A club last month in a transfer from English Premier League power Chelsea.

The U.S. striker received a ball about 35 yards away from the Bologna net to spark the first score. He then lifted his head, dribbled forward and fired a cross from right to left, finding winger Tijjani Reijnders near the end line.

Reijnders used his left boot to kick the ball back into the box before it could fly out of bounds. The pass bounced in front of the goal and found Olivier Giroud. The veteran forward finished the play with a right-footed strike inside the near post in the 11th minute.

Advertisement

Pulisic doubled the lead less than 10 minutes later. He took possession near midfielder and dribbled through a crowd of defenders. He then sent a pass to Giroud, who completed a give-and-go sequence, quickly returning the ball to the American.

Pulisic brought in the pass, took a touch and lifted his head, firing a shot from about 20 yards out. The attempt scorched by Bologna goalie Lukascz Skorupski and went into the left side-netting.

Pulisic found Giroud for another close attempt in the 28th minute, but Skorupski got his hand on that volleyed shot from Giroud.

AC Milan will host Torino in another Serie A match at 2:45 p.m. EDT Saturday at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.