Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
May 18, 2022 / 9:30 AM

Soccer: U.S. women, men to pool World Cup money, get equal pay

By Alex Butler
1/5
Soccer: U.S. women, men to pool World Cup money, get equal pay
The U.S. Women's National Team and U.S. Men's National Team will receive identical compensation for all competitions as part of new collective bargaining agreements with the U.S. Soccer Federation. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- The United States men's and women's national teams will receive equal pay and prize money as part of a new collective bargaining agreement, the United States Soccer Federation announced Wednesday.

"This is a truly historic moment," Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone said in a news release. "These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world.

Advertisement

"[The Federation] and [women's and men's team] players have reset their relationship with these new agreements and are leading us forward to an incredibly exciting new phase of mutual growth and collaboration as we continue our mission to become the preeminent sport in the United States."

The move follows years of legal battles between the Federation and more than two dozen members of the women's national team. U.S. Soccer is the first federation to equalize FIFA World Cup prize money.

Advertisement
RELATED U.S. Soccer, members of women's team settle equal pay lawsuit for $24 million

"The accomplishments in this [labor agreement] are a testament to the incredible efforts of [women's team] players on and off the field," women's team defender and players union president Becky Sauerbrunn said.

"The gains we have been able to achieve are both because of the strong foundation laid by the generations of women's team players that came before the current team and through our union's recent collaboration with our counterparts at the [men's union] and leadership at [the Federation]."

The men's and women's respective labor deals each run through 2028. They include identical economic compensation for roster appearances and performances in all competitions, based on the outcome of the match and rank of opponent.

RELATED Megan Rapinoe among 28 U.S. soccer players to appeal equal pay ruling

For the World Cup, the parties agreed to pool and share a portion of prize money paid for the teams' participation in the 2022 men's competitions and the 2023 women's competitions.

Players on those rosters will be paid an equal percentage of the collective prize money, which is provided globally by FIFA in uneven sums. The men's and women's teams will do that same thing for the 2026 Men's World Cup and 2027 Women's World Cup.

Advertisement

The Federation also agreed to provide equal quality of venues and field playing surfaces, and "comparable budgets" for hotel accommodations for matches and camps for both teams. The teams also will be provided with an equal amount of chartered flights during national team camps for travel to competitions.

The decision to provide equal pay comes three months after women's team players settled their gender discrimination lawsuit against the Federation.

As part of that settlement, the Federation agreed to pay $22 million to the 28 women's players who filed the suit and $2 million to create a fund for women's and girl's soccer programs.

Women's players asked for $67 million in their 2019 lawsuit, which reached class-action status. Federal Judge R. Gary Klausner issued a partial summary judgement, which dismissed most of the players' claims, in May 2020 at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in Pasadena.

"We hope that this agreement and its historic achievements in not only providing for equal pay, but also in improving the training and playing environment for national team players will similarly serve as the foundation for continued growth of women's soccer both in the United States and abroad," Sauerbrunn said.

Advertisement

The U.S. men's team will face Morocco in a friendly on June 1 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. The men's team will start group play at the 2022 World Cup at 2 p.m. EST Nov. 21 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The Men's World Cup final will be Dec. 18 at Lusail Stadium in Doha.

The women's team will face Colombia in a friendly at 7:30 p.m. EDT June 25 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo.

Latest Headlines

Study: HPV 'herd immunity' now helping vaccinated, unvaccinated women
Health News // 9 minutes ago
Study: HPV 'herd immunity' now helping vaccinated, unvaccinated women
Vaccination against the virus that causes most cervical cancers has spurred a widespread reduction of infections among young Americans -- including those who are unvaccinated, a new government study finds.
First lady Jill Biden to leave for 5-day, 3-nation trip to Latin America
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
First lady Jill Biden to leave for 5-day, 3-nation trip to Latin America
May 18 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden was scheduled to travel to Latin America on Wednesday to open a tour that includes stops in Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica ahead of June's Summit of the Americas in California.
U.N. global climate report shows severe impact on food security
World News // 28 minutes ago
U.N. global climate report shows severe impact on food security
May 18 (UPI) -- Climate change continued to heat up the Earth in 2021 as concentrations of greenhouse gases increased, sea ice mass shrank and ocean levels rose, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization.
Russia says most Ukrainian troops surrender after weeks holed up at Mariupol plant
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia says most Ukrainian troops surrender after weeks holed up at Mariupol plant
May 18 (UPI) -- Russia's military said on Wednesday that hundreds of Ukrainian troops who have been holed up for weeks at the steel plant in Mariupol have surrendered and been taken into custody.
Senior waiter wins $285,316 using lotto numbers he heard years ago
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Senior waiter wins $285,316 using lotto numbers he heard years ago
May 18 (UPI) -- Senior waiter Vicente Mosquera of Virginia Beach has won $285,316 using a combination of lottery numbers he heard years ago.
Inflation rises in Britain by 9%; steepest surge in 40 years
World News // 1 hour ago
Inflation rises in Britain by 9%; steepest surge in 40 years
May 18 (UPI) -- Like the United States, Britain is dealing with its highest Inflation in about 40 years -- due largely to rising energy prices that are being disrupted by Russia's war in Ukraine.
Over 550-pound alligator takes a dip in Florida pool
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Over 550-pound alligator takes a dip in Florida pool
May 18 (UPI) -- A family from Charlotte County, Fla., discovered a 10-foot-long, over 550 pound alligator swimming inside their pool.
Watchdog: U.S. withdrawal mainly to blame for collapse of Afghan gov't
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Watchdog: U.S. withdrawal mainly to blame for collapse of Afghan gov't
May 18 (UPI) -- A watchdog that monitors Afghanistan said Wednesday that the decisions by Presidents Trump and Biden to pull out troops out were the primary reasons the U.S.-supported regime there collapsed.
International Museum Day was founded in 1977 to celebrate museums
Odd News // 2 hours ago
International Museum Day was founded in 1977 to celebrate museums
May 18 (UPI) -- International Museum Day, marked annually on May 18, was started in 1977 by the International Council of Museums to celebrate institutions around the world.
North Korea could test fire a ballistic missile during Biden's visit, Seoul says
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea could test fire a ballistic missile during Biden's visit, Seoul says
SEOUL, May 18 (UPI) -- North Korea is readying an "imminent" intercontinental ballistic missile test as U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to travel to South Korea this week, Seoul's Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

MLB suspends Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey 60 games for drug distribution
MLB suspends Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey 60 games for drug distribution
NBA Draft Lottery 2022: Orlando Magic win top pick; Thunder get No. 2 choice
NBA Draft Lottery 2022: Orlando Magic win top pick; Thunder get No. 2 choice
New Patriots assistant Joe Judge working with QB Mac Jones, playcaller undecided
New Patriots assistant Joe Judge working with QB Mac Jones, playcaller undecided
Kyrie Irving says he 'would've won' more titles with Cavs, LeBron; cites maturity
Kyrie Irving says he 'would've won' more titles with Cavs, LeBron; cites maturity
PGA Championship 2022: Rahm, Scheffler favorites for golf's second major
PGA Championship 2022: Rahm, Scheffler favorites for golf's second major
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement