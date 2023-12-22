Inter Miami, forward Luis Suarez agree to 1-year deal

Former FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi (L) and Luis Suarez are set to reunite as members of the Inter Miami roster in 2024. Photo by Alberto Estevez/EPA-EFE

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi will reunite with yet another former Barcelona teammate in 2024 after Inter Miami agreed to a one-year contract with Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, the MLS club announced Friday. "I'm very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami," Suarez said in a news release. "I can't wait to get started, and I'm ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great club a reality. Advertisement

"I'm optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition. I will give my all to bring joy to these great fans I've heard so much about while I wear Inter Miami colors, and look forward to reuniting with great friends and players."

Suarez was teammates in Barcelona with Messi and fellow Inter Miami stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba from 2014 to 2020.

The 36-year-old striker left Barcelona in 2020 to join fellow La Liga club Atletico Madrid. Suarez played for Nacional of Uruguay's Primera Division in 2022-23. He spent his most-recent season at Brazil's Gremio.

Suarez totaled more than 500 goals during his prolific career, including a long tenure with the Uruguayan national team.

"We are delighted to have a player of Luis' quality and passion for the game join our club," Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham said.

"He joins a squad that is inspiring the next generation and we look forward to seeing him take to the field with both former teammates and young players from our academy."

Inter Miami will face Al Hilal of the Saudi Pro League in a preseason game Jan. 29 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Neymar Jr., who was teammates with Messi, Suarez, Alba and Busquets at Barcelona, signed with Al Hilal in August, but is currently hampered by a knee injury.

Inter Miami will battle fellow Saudi club Al-Nassir, which rosters longtime Messi rival Cristiano Ronaldo, in another preseason game Feb. 1 in Riyadh.

The Herons will host Real Salt Lake in their MLS regular-season opener Feb. 21 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

