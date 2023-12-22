Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Dec. 22, 2023 / 11:57 AM

Inter Miami, forward Luis Suarez agree to 1-year deal

By Alex Butler
Former FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi (L) and Luis Suarez are set to reunite as members of the Inter Miami roster in 2024. Photo by Alberto Estevez/EPA-EFE
Former FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi (L) and Luis Suarez are set to reunite as members of the Inter Miami roster in 2024. Photo by Alberto Estevez/EPA-EFE

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi will reunite with yet another former Barcelona teammate in 2024 after Inter Miami agreed to a one-year contract with Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, the MLS club announced Friday.

"I'm very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami," Suarez said in a news release. "I can't wait to get started, and I'm ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great club a reality.

Advertisement

"I'm optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition. I will give my all to bring joy to these great fans I've heard so much about while I wear Inter Miami colors, and look forward to reuniting with great friends and players."

Suarez was teammates in Barcelona with Messi and fellow Inter Miami stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba from 2014 to 2020.

Advertisement

The 36-year-old striker left Barcelona in 2020 to join fellow La Liga club Atletico Madrid. Suarez played for Nacional of Uruguay's Primera Division in 2022-23. He spent his most-recent season at Brazil's Gremio.

Suarez totaled more than 500 goals during his prolific career, including a long tenure with the Uruguayan national team.

"We are delighted to have a player of Luis' quality and passion for the game join our club," Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham said.

"He joins a squad that is inspiring the next generation and we look forward to seeing him take to the field with both former teammates and young players from our academy."

Inter Miami will face Al Hilal of the Saudi Pro League in a preseason game Jan. 29 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Neymar Jr., who was teammates with Messi, Suarez, Alba and Busquets at Barcelona, signed with Al Hilal in August, but is currently hampered by a knee injury.

Advertisement

Inter Miami will battle fellow Saudi club Al-Nassir, which rosters longtime Messi rival Cristiano Ronaldo, in another preseason game Feb. 1 in Riyadh.

The Herons will host Real Salt Lake in their MLS regular-season opener Feb. 21 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Lionel Messi trains with Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi takes part in a practice session at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on July 20, 2023. Messi's first game with the team will be on July 21. Photo by Marco Bello/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

New Mexico AG seeks order for Meta to preserve accounts used in child abuse suit
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
New Mexico AG seeks order for Meta to preserve accounts used in child abuse suit
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez has filed a lawsuit against Meta, alleging it is endangering children and that it shut down accounts that were created by law enforcement to investigate inappropriate content.
Honeycrisp, Cosmic Crisp usher in banner year for U.S. apples
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Honeycrisp, Cosmic Crisp usher in banner year for U.S. apples
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Washington State was the largest grower of apples this year, producing some 90% of the nation's apples. Growers also reported apple production in the United States hit levels in 2023 that had not been seen since 2014.
British police investigating alleged abduction of teen Alex Batty
World News // 40 minutes ago
British police investigating alleged abduction of teen Alex Batty
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- British police Friday were investigating Alex Batty's disappearance as a child of 11 to determine whether he had been abducted. The now-17-year-old was recently found in the French Pyrenees.
Season's strongest cold wave causes travel woes, chaos in Korea
World News // 48 minutes ago
Season's strongest cold wave causes travel woes, chaos in Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The season's strongest cold wave peaked Friday morning, bringing morning lows to below minus-20 degrees C in some Gangwon Province areas, causing traffic and daily life disruptions nationwide.
Firefighters rescue deer trapped between wooden and wire fences
Odd News // 52 minutes ago
Firefighters rescue deer trapped between wooden and wire fences
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Maryland came to the rescue of a deer that tried to vault into a yard and ended up trapped between a wooden fence and a wire fence.
Suspect in custody after shooting at Virginia mental health facility
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Suspect in custody after shooting at Virginia mental health facility
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A 27-year-old man remained in custody by the Richmond Police in Virginia after a shooting at a hospital left one patient injured early Friday.
Treasury Department releases proposed rules for hydrogen production tax credits
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Treasury Department releases proposed rules for hydrogen production tax credits
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department Friday released proposed rules spelling out how hydrogen production tax credits will work under he Inflation Reduction Act's Clean Hydrogen Production Credit.
Scent chemicals in women's tears may block aggression in men
Health News // 1 hour ago
Scent chemicals in women's tears may block aggression in men
Women's tears contain scent-borne chemicals that block aggression in men, according to research published in the journal PLOS Biology.
Loss of sleep increases risk for depression, anxiety
Health News // 2 hours ago
Loss of sleep increases risk for depression, anxiety
Sleep loss undermines emotional functioning and increases a person's risk for anxiety and depression, a new study found. It also takes a toll on positive emotions like joy, happiness and contentment.
Pakistan Supreme Court grants bail to Imran Khan in classified info case
World News // 2 hours ago
Pakistan Supreme Court grants bail to Imran Khan in classified info case
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Pakistan Supreme Court granted bail for former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party's vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case against them on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Samuel, Rice among 5 must-start WRs in Week 16
Fantasy football: Samuel, Rice among 5 must-start WRs in Week 16
Pollard, Edwards among fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 16
Pollard, Edwards among fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 16
Fantasy football: Mayfield, Chandler among top add/drops for Week 16
Fantasy football: Mayfield, Chandler among top add/drops for Week 16
Fantasy football QB rankings: Goff, Mayfield among Week 16 must-starts
Fantasy football QB rankings: Goff, Mayfield among Week 16 must-starts
Texans QB C.J. Stroud expected to miss game vs. Browns
Texans QB C.J. Stroud expected to miss game vs. Browns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement