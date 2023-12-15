Trending
'Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend' docuseries gets first teaser

By Annie Martin
"Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend," a new documentary about Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, is coming to Apple TV+. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new documentary Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the four-part docuseries Friday.

Messi's World Cup explores the career of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, including his five FIFA World Cup appearances and his FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 win.

The show features personal interviews with Messi, as well as conversations with teammates, coaches, competitors, devout fans and commentators.

Messi's World Cup charts the dramatic path from Messi's first match with the Argentina national football team "to carrying the weight of a country on his shoulders through several elusive World Cup wins, leading to his early retirement in 2016 and, ultimately, the comeback to become a FIFA World Cup champion and be crowned the 2022 tournament's best player," an official synopsis reads.

Messi's World Cup hails from Smuggler Entertainment, with Tim Pastore, Patrick Milling Smith, Brian Carmody, Matt Renner, Jenna Millman and Juan Camilo Cruz as executive producers.

The series premieres Feb. 21 on Apple TV+.

