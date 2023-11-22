Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Nov. 22, 2023 / 9:27 AM / Updated at 10:37 AM

Watch: Brazil-Argentina soccer game marred by brawl between police, fans

By Alex Butler
Argentina goalie Emiliano Martinez (C) attempts to hold back police from fans during a brawl in the stands before a game against Brazil on Tuesday at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Photo by Andre Coelho/EPA-EFE
Argentina goalie Emiliano Martinez (C) attempts to hold back police from fans during a brawl in the stands before a game against Brazil on Tuesday at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Photo by Andre Coelho/EPA-EFE

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Dozens of soccer fans fought with police in the stands as national anthems played before Brazil faced Argentina, causing a 30-minute delay of the World Cup qualifier in Rio de Janeiro.

The scary sequence occurred Tuesday at Maracana Stadium. Argentina beat Brazil 1-0, with a goal from defender Nicolas Otamendi.

Advertisement

Brazil and Argentina fans -- who were seated near one another -- started fighting in the stands behind a goal just before kickoff. Brazilian police then entered the area, armed with batons. Some fans threw their seats at the officers, while others ran onto the field to flee the area.

"This team continues to make history," Argentina striker Lionel Messi wrote on Instagram. "Great victory at the Maracana, although it will be marked by the repression of Argentina fans once again in Brazil.

Advertisement

"This madness can't be tolerated, and it has to end now!"

Argentina players, including goalie Emiliano Martinez, attempted to hold back police during the confrontation.

The Argentine players eventually left the field as the brawl fizzled. They returned after a nearly 30-minute delay to start the game, which remained tense. Some police remained in the stands, while more surrounded the field for the match, which featured more than 40 fouls and a scoreless first half. Otamendi scored the game's lone goal in the 63rd minute.

Brazilian midfielder Joelinton also received a red card in the 81st minute.

Nearly 70,000 fans attended the game contested between South America rivals. The Brazilian Football Confederation released a statement saying that officers followed protocol during the melee.

"It is important to clarify that the organization and planning of the match were carried out carefully and strategically by the CBF, together and in constant dialogue with all competent public bodies, especially the Military Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro," the confederation said.

FIFA protocol requires match reports to be submitted and reviewed before the world soccer governing body can take any potential action in regard to the incident.

Advertisement

"There is absolutely no place for violence in football, on or off the field," FIFA president Gianni Infantino wrote Wednesday on his Instagram story. "Such events, as seen during the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium, have no place in our sport or society.

"Without exception, all players, fans, staff and officials have to be safe and secure to play and enjoy football. and I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is respected at all levels."

The Argentines top South American World Cup qualifying standings. Brazil is in sixth, behind Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Venezuela and Ecuador. The Top 6 teams will qualify for the World Cup. The No. 7 team will compete in a playoff for another World Cup spot.

The 10 teams in the South American qualifiers will compete in a dozen more games to decide who claims those seven spots.

No. 3 Brazil, led by Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Rodrygo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha and Ederson, among others, will face Ecuador on Sept. 5 in another qualifier.

Advertisement

The reigning World Cup champion Argentinians, ranked No. 1, will face Chile the same day in their next qualifier.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Environmental contaminants linked to higher breast cancer rates in urban vs. rural areas
Health News // 18 minutes ago
Environmental contaminants linked to higher breast cancer rates in urban vs. rural areas
Environmental contaminants may be driving higher rates of breast cancer in urban areas compared to rural locales, a new North Carolina study finds.
1.1M gallons of oil spill in Gulf of Mexico for nearly a week; officials struggle to find source
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
1.1M gallons of oil spill in Gulf of Mexico for nearly a week; officials struggle to find source
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An estimated 1 million gallons of crude oil have spilled into the Gulf of Mexico since last Thursday, with emergency officials scrambling for a week to find the source of the leak and determine whether an underwater pipe
IDF destroys 400 Hamas tunnels ahead of enforcement of truce deal
World News // 27 minutes ago
IDF destroys 400 Hamas tunnels ahead of enforcement of truce deal
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Israel said its troops continued to battle Hamas in northern Gaza overnight, uncovering and destroying many more tunnels ahead of a four-day truce agreed to on Wednesday coming into effect.
AI tool assesses cancer risk in people who have never smoked
Health News // 37 minutes ago
AI tool assesses cancer risk in people who have never smoked
Artificial intelligence (AI) can help assess lung cancer risk in nonsmokers, a new study shows.
Indian rescue crews get closer to trapped construction workers
World News // 1 hour ago
Indian rescue crews get closer to trapped construction workers
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Emergency crews trying to reach trapped workers in a collapsed transportation tunnel in the Himalayas said they have passed the halfway point to finding them, Indian officials said on Wednesday.
HRW: China engaged in systematic mosque-reduction 'to curb practice of Islam'
World News // 1 hour ago
HRW: China engaged in systematic mosque-reduction 'to curb practice of Islam'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Beijing has destroyed, closed or destroyed at least 1,300 mosques in the country's Ningxia and Gansu provinces as part of its drive to "Sinicize" religion, according to  Human Rights&nb
AI model estimates state of economy in North Korea, other countries
World News // 1 hour ago
AI model estimates state of economy in North Korea, other countries
SEOUL, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An international team of scientists has succeeded in using an artificial intelligence model to estimate socioeconomic situations of difficult-to-visit, information-scarce countries such as North Korea.
EU agrees to continue aid to Palestinians after 'careful' review of funds
World News // 2 hours ago
EU agrees to continue aid to Palestinians after 'careful' review of funds
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The EU said it will keep aid flowing to Palestinians in Gaza after a review by the European Commission confirmed the funds were not being funneled to Hamas to launch further attacks against Israel amid the ongoing war.
4 remain hospitalized after Ohio Walmart shooting; suspect identified
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
4 remain hospitalized after Ohio Walmart shooting; suspect identified
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Four people remain hospitalized Wednesday after a 20-year-old Dayton man allegedly opened fire inside the Walmart in suburban Dayton on Monday night.
OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman re-hired as CEO days after being ousted by board
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman re-hired as CEO days after being ousted by board
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- OpenAI said Wednesday it had re-hired former CEO Sam Altman just five days after its board fired him saying it had lost confidence in the leadership of the co-founder of the company who has become AI's poster boy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football rankings: Nacua, Evans among 5 must-start WRs in Week 12
Fantasy football rankings: Nacua, Evans among 5 must-start WRs in Week 12
Patrick Mahomes takes blame for costly drop in loss to Eagles
Patrick Mahomes takes blame for costly drop in loss to Eagles
Fantasy football: Charbonnet, Likely, Reed among top add/drops for Week 12
Fantasy football: Charbonnet, Likely, Reed among top add/drops for Week 12
LSU basketball coach says Angel Reese to return 'sooner than later'
LSU basketball coach says Angel Reese to return 'sooner than later'
CFP rankings: Washington joins Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan in Top 4
CFP rankings: Washington joins Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan in Top 4
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement