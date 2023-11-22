Watch: Brazil-Argentina soccer game marred by brawl between police, fans

Argentina goalie Emiliano Martinez (C) attempts to hold back police from fans during a brawl in the stands before a game against Brazil on Tuesday at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Photo by Andre Coelho/EPA-EFE

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Dozens of soccer fans fought with police in the stands as national anthems played before Brazil faced Argentina, causing a 30-minute delay of the World Cup qualifier in Rio de Janeiro. The scary sequence occurred Tuesday at Maracana Stadium. Argentina beat Brazil 1-0, with a goal from defender Nicolas Otamendi. Advertisement

Brazil and Argentina fans -- who were seated near one another -- started fighting in the stands behind a goal just before kickoff. Brazilian police then entered the area, armed with batons. Some fans threw their seats at the officers, while others ran onto the field to flee the area.

"This team continues to make history," Argentina striker Lionel Messi wrote on Instagram. "Great victory at the Maracana, although it will be marked by the repression of Argentina fans once again in Brazil.

"This madness can't be tolerated, and it has to end now!"

Argentina players, including goalie Emiliano Martinez, attempted to hold back police during the confrontation.

The Argentine players eventually left the field as the brawl fizzled. They returned after a nearly 30-minute delay to start the game, which remained tense. Some police remained in the stands, while more surrounded the field for the match, which featured more than 40 fouls and a scoreless first half. Otamendi scored the game's lone goal in the 63rd minute.

Brazilian midfielder Joelinton also received a red card in the 81st minute.

Nearly 70,000 fans attended the game contested between South America rivals. The Brazilian Football Confederation released a statement saying that officers followed protocol during the melee.

"It is important to clarify that the organization and planning of the match were carried out carefully and strategically by the CBF, together and in constant dialogue with all competent public bodies, especially the Military Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro," the confederation said.

FIFA protocol requires match reports to be submitted and reviewed before the world soccer governing body can take any potential action in regard to the incident.

"There is absolutely no place for violence in football, on or off the field," FIFA president Gianni Infantino wrote Wednesday on his Instagram story. "Such events, as seen during the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium, have no place in our sport or society.

"Without exception, all players, fans, staff and officials have to be safe and secure to play and enjoy football. and I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is respected at all levels."

The Argentines top South American World Cup qualifying standings. Brazil is in sixth, behind Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Venezuela and Ecuador. The Top 6 teams will qualify for the World Cup. The No. 7 team will compete in a playoff for another World Cup spot.

The 10 teams in the South American qualifiers will compete in a dozen more games to decide who claims those seven spots.

No. 3 Brazil, led by Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Rodrygo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha and Ederson, among others, will face Ecuador on Sept. 5 in another qualifier.

The reigning World Cup champion Argentinians, ranked No. 1, will face Chile the same day in their next qualifier.