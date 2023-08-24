Lionel Messi, Inter Miami rally past FC Cincinnati in U.S. Open Cup semis

1/5

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi assisted two goals and converted a penalty kick in a comeback win over FC Cincinnati on Wednesday in Cincinnati. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi assisted two Leonardo Campana scores to help stage a comeback in regulation and extra time before netting the first shot of a penalty kick session, leading Inter Miami to a dramatic victory in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals. The Herons trailed 2-0, but scored twice in the second half and again in extra time Wednesday in Cincinnati. They then won the penalty kick session 5-4. Striker Benjamin Cremaschi ended the game by beating FC Cincinnati goalie Alec Kann in the fifth round of the shootout. Advertisement

"We are living the dream," Cremaschi said on the CBS broadcast. "I'm enjoying it."

The Herons will host the Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup finale Sept. 27 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. They remain in last place in MLS -- with just five wins through 22 regular-season games -- but are 8-0 in two tournaments since Messi joined the team in July.

Forward Aaron Boupendza assisted midfielder Luciano Acosta in the 18th minute to give FC Cincinnati an early edge. The Orange and Blue held that lead through halftime. They doubled the advantage when midfielder Santiago Arias assisted forward Brandon Vazquez in the 53rd minute.

Then Messi triggered the late comeback. The Argentine forward sparked that goal with a free kick from the left side. Messi's feed sailed through the box toward the near post. Campana ran through a crowd of defenders and elevated, placing his head on the ball and sending a shot past Kann in the 68th minute.

The Herons still trailed through six minutes of extra time and appeared in line for their first loss since acquiring Messi.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner had other plans.

Messi took control about 35 yards from the goal in the seventh minute of stoppage. He glared at a line of four defenders before he lifted a long pass, which curled from left to right and flew toward the far post.

The pass just managed to clear the head of defender Alvas Powell and found Campana, who headed another shot just inside the post for an equalizer.

Jordi Alba helped the Herons take their first lead in the 93rd minute. The Spanish defender received a ball past midfield. He then sent another pass to Cremaschi, who turned and placed a through ball in the box for Josef Martinez. The veteran forward finished that play with a one-touch shot past Kann and into the right side of the net.

The Orange and Blue went on to force a penalty kick session when striker Yuya Kubo beat Herons goalie Drake Callender in the second period of extra time.

Kubo also went on to make the Orange and Blue's first penalty kick. Messi answered seconds later with another successful attempt.

Arias and the Herons' Facundo Farias converted in the second round of the session. Striker Sergio Santos gave the Orange and Blue a 3-2 edge on the fifth try of the shootout. Midfielder David Ruiz answered by beating Kann to tie the session at 3-3.

FC Cincinnati center back Matt Miazga and Martinez both converted their attempts in the fourth round of the shootout.

Callender then saved an attempt by FC Cincinnati right back Nick Hagglund, bringing Cremaschi to the spot for the game-winning shot.

The 18-year-old Miami native calmly received the ball and placed it on the mark. He then ran forward, made contact with his right foot and sent a shot into the right side of the net, ending the game and sending the Herons to the U.S. Open Cup finale.

The Herons will face the New York Red Bulls in an MLS game at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Harrison, N.J. They will host Nashville SC on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale.