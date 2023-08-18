Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Aug. 18, 2023 / 8:18 AM

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi 'playing with joy' again after unwanted Barcelona exit, PSG move

By Alex Butler
1/6
Lionel Messi spoke at his first news conference since joining Inter Miami on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI
Lionel Messi spoke at his first news conference since joining Inter Miami on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Soccer star Lionel Messi, who never wanted to leave Barcelona for PSG in 2021, said his move from Paris to Inter Miami has been "totally different" and he "playing with joy" again in the United States.

Messi made the comments during his first news conference with the MLS franchise Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, who did not speak English, announced his decision to join Inter Miami in June.

Advertisement

"When I went to Paris, it wasn't something I wanted," Messi told reporters. "I didn't want to leave Barcelona. In some ways, it was one day to the next. I had to adapt to somewhere completely different from where I lived all my life.

"But that's totally different from my experience here."

Advertisement

Messi said he made the decision with his wife, Antonella, and three sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro. The Argentine soccer icon spent the entirety of his professional career in Europe, starting his Barcelona senior team tenure in 2004. He then left the Spanish La Liga power after more than two decades, including his youth tenure, to join Paris Saint-Germain of France's Ligue 1.

Messi then turned down offers from other major clubs around the world to join MLS. That decision, he said, took time. Now his family is settling in to another setting, searching for a new house. He said his children also are getting ready to start going to school in the South Florida area.

"I chose to come here," Messi said. "I wanted to come here. And it's a decision we made with time. It wasn't something we decided one day to the next. We are where we want to be.

"It's a decision we made. That makes everything much easier and simpler."

Messi called his reception, at home and away games, "spectacular" and said he is "at peace and happy." That serenity continues to be reflected in his play -- rather, domination -- of MLS foes.

Inter Miami, the last-place club in MLS, is 6-0 in the Leagues Cup since Messi's arrival. He scored nine times in the competition, which does not count toward MLS standings, leading the Herons to the tournament finale.

Advertisement

"We knew, coming here, it was a chance to change things," Messi said of Inter Miami's previously lowly MLS status. "This was a nice opportunity to start to change that."

Messi said his 2021 move to PSG was neither "planned, nor desired," and that he he "always" wanted to play in the United States.

He said his move to the United States was more about "continuing to enjoy [soccer]" than it was about impacting MLS.

"The truth is that I don't think about all of that," Messi said, when asked about his impact on MLS. "I just came here to play and to continue enjoying futbol. It's what I liked all my life and I chose this place for that reason above all things. Today, I can tell you that I am very happy with the decision we made, not only for sports, but because of how it's going for my family and how we live day to day.

"The city, the new experience, the reception of the people has been extraordinary from the first day, not only in Miami, but in the United States in general."

Advertisement

On Thursday, Messi also was named a finalist for the 2023 Ballon d'Or, given annually to Europe's best soccer player. Messi, who led Argentina to a World Cup title in December, is expected to claim the honor for the eighth time. The winner will be announced Aug. 31 in Monaco.

Inter Miami will face Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final at 9 p.m. EDT Saturday in Nashville.

"I am very grateful and happy for the moment I am living, and above all, to continue enjoying what I have liked all my life, to play and to do it with joy," Messi said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

British nurse found guilty of murder of seven babies
World News // 8 minutes ago
British nurse found guilty of murder of seven babies
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Nurse Lucy Letby will face sentencing Monday in Britain for murdering seven babies in her neonatal unit and trying to kill six other infants.
Norway makes more strides on offshore storage of greenhouse gas CO2
World News // 14 minutes ago
Norway makes more strides on offshore storage of greenhouse gas CO2
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Norwegian government said Friday that three energy companies were awarded acreage in the North Sea to store carbon dioxide, a potent greenhouse gas.
Firefighters corral escaped bearded dragon in Indiana
Odd News // 19 minutes ago
Firefighters corral escaped bearded dragon in Indiana
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Indiana said they responded to an "interesting call" when a reported animal on the loose turned out to be a bearded dragon.
Michigan judge to hand down sentence for 2021 Oxford school shooter
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Michigan judge to hand down sentence for 2021 Oxford school shooter
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan judge will decide if a teenager will serve life in prison without parole in the shooting deaths of four classmates in 2021 as a hearing to determine a fair sentence for the minor comes to a close.
U.N. suspends Palestinian refugee camp work due to armed fighters in its facilities
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N. suspends Palestinian refugee camp work due to armed fighters in its facilities
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The United Nations Relief Works Agency for Palestinian refugees Friday suspended all its services within the Ain al-Hilweh camp in southern Lebanon over the presence of armed fighters in its facilities.
Judge declines to block Florida law banning Chinese land ownership
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge declines to block Florida law banning Chinese land ownership
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor on Thursday turned back an effort to block a Florida law that prevents some Chinese citizens from owning land in the state.
Atlantic storms could push the price at the pump sharply higher
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Atlantic storms could push the price at the pump sharply higher
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices in the U.S. economy may be at a pivotal moment as demand softens with the start of the school year, though storms brewing in the Atlantic could drive the market sharply higher, analysis finds.
Blue light-filtering glasses may not protect eyes
Health News // 1 hour ago
Blue light-filtering glasses may not protect eyes
Heavy screen users often buy blue light-filtering eyeglasses to protect their eyes -- but they may be wasting their money, a new study suggests.
Canada wildfire evacuation flights continue Friday as noon deadline looms
World News // 2 hours ago
Canada wildfire evacuation flights continue Friday as noon deadline looms
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Flights continued Friday to carry residents out of Yellowknife as more than 20,000 Canadians sought to escape wildfires ahead of a noon deadline.
Japan reports more than 1,300 harassment cases in its military
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan reports more than 1,300 harassment cases in its military
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A special inspection report released on Friday said there were 1,325 harassment reports in the Japanese Defense Ministry and Self-Defense Forces but nearly 65% of the victims did not seek help.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Christopher Morel leads Cubs over White Sox with 'electric' walk-off homer
Christopher Morel leads Cubs over White Sox with 'electric' walk-off homer
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
McCaffrey, Ekeler, Pollard top 2023 fantasy football running back rankings
Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews lead Top 25 fantasy football tight end rankings
Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews lead Top 25 fantasy football tight end rankings
Mariners' Dylan Moore called out for abandonment in base-running blunder
Mariners' Dylan Moore called out for abandonment in base-running blunder
Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead carted off in joint practice with Texans
Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead carted off in joint practice with Texans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement