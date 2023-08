1/5

United States Men's National Team defender Sergino Dest (L) spent last season on loan at AC Milan. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- United States Men's National Team defender Sergino Dest joined PSV Eindhoven on a season-long loan from Barcelona, the soccer clubs announced Monday. "PSV were in touch with me every day and expressed a keen desire to get me on board, which was a good feeling," Dest said in a news release. "And on top of that, I like the style of football they play at PSV. I think it suits me very well." Advertisement

Dest, 22, was named to PSV's 22-man senior team, which will face Rangers F.C. on Tuesday in a Championship League play-off round game. His contract includes an option to become a permanent player at PSV.

Dest played at fellow Dutch Eredivisie clubs Ajax and Almere City during his youth career. He made his first-team, senior career debut at Ajax in 2019 and transferred to Barcelona in 2020. The Spanish Ligue 1 club loaned Dest to AC Milan in September.

Dest made eight appearances, including two starts, for the Italian Serie A club. He appeared in 72 games, including 56 as a starter, in two seasons at Barcelona. He also made 26 international appearances for the U.S. men's team, including at the 2022 World Cup.

"I'm still the same player, but I've gained a lot of experience and I've hopefully acquired a higher efficiency," Dest said. "I can't wait to make my debut."

PSV will take on Rangers at 3 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Glasgow, Scotland.