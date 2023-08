1/2

William, the Prince of Wales issued a video apology on Saturday for not attending the upcoming Women’s World Cup final against Spain in Australia. Photo courtesy of Kensington Palace/YouTube

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- William, the Prince of Wales, issued a video apology on Saturday for not attending the upcoming Women's World Cup final against Spain in Australia. Prince William posted the apology on social media, and is joined by his daughter Princess Charlotte. Advertisement

England takes on Spain in the tournament final after riding a pair of late goals to get past Australia in the semifinal match Wednesday by a 2-1 score.

Good luck for tomorrow @Lionesses pic.twitter.com/a4WJ7ycVTK— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 19, 2023

Spain beat Sweden one day earlier, marking the Spaniards' first appearance in a Women's World Cup final.

Prince WIlliam had faced public criticism after revealing he would not travel to Australia for the final match.

In his capacity as Prince of Wales, William also holds the title of FA President, Britain's football association.

England and Spain kick off play at Sydney's Allianz Stadium at 6 a.m. EDT.

"Lionesses, I want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow, we're sorry we can't be there in person but we're so proud of everything you've achieved and the millions you've inspired here and around the world," the Prince of Wales says in the video, with Princess Charlotte on his lap holding a soccer ball. "So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves."

The princess later added her own "Good luck Lionesses!" message.

More than 80,000 people are expected to attend the game at the stadium in Sydney, which cost around $528 million to build and opened last August.