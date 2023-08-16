Hemp, Russo lead England past Australia and into Women's World Cup final

Midfielder Rachel Daly (L), goalie Mary Earps and England will face Spain in the 2023 Women's World Cup final Sunday in Sydney. Photo by Dan Himbrechts/EPA-EFE

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Strikers Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo answered a 63rd-minute Sam Kerr equalizer with two goals over the final 20 minutes of regulation, leading England past Australia on Wednesday in a Women's World Cup semifinal. The win lifted the Lionesses into the finals, where they will meet Spain on Sunday on the same field at Sydney's Stadium Australia. Advertisement

"We've been saying we're dreaming of the semis, but this is what it's all about, a World Cup final with this group," Russo said on the Fox broadcast.

"We are buzzing."

Attacking midfielder Ella Toone also scored for the Lionesses. Hemp and center back Millie Bright assisted the final two goals of the match.

"We achieved the final and it's unbelievable," England manager Sarina Wiegman said. "It feels like we won it, but we didn't win it. We just won this game. We played a hard game, but again we found a way to win."

Matildas goalie Mackenzie Arnold blocked a point-blank range attempt from Lioness midfielder Georgia Stanway in the ninth minute, denying one of the best early opportunities of the semifinal.

Toone didn't break the deadlock until the 36th minute. Winger Rachel Daly through the ball in from the left flank to start that play. Hemp caught up to the pass near the end line, where she flicked it back to Russo. The Lioness striker shielded off defenders and slipped a pass back toward Hemp, who let the feed roll between her legs.

Toone eyed the pass, waited patiently and used her first touch to blast a shot into the upper-right corner of the goal, giving the Lionesses a 1-0 edge. Neither team scored for the remainder of the first half.

Kerr then equalized for the host country about 18 minutes into the second half. The score capped off a breathless solo run in transition.

Kerr took control near midfield, dribbled between four defenders and found herself about 30 yards from the goal. She then lifted her head and launched a deep shot with her right foot.

The attempt sailed over Lioness goalie Mary Earps, who jumped to her right, and found the left side of the net, tying the score 1-1.

Kerr nearly gave the Matildas a 2-1 lead less than four minutes later, but her header was saved by Earps. Matildas midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross missed another chance for a go-ahead score when she placed a header just wide of the right post in the 70th minute.

Hemp finally converted for that score less than two minutes later. Bright fired a long aerial pass from behind midfield to start the play. Matildas right back Ellie Carpenter then failed to make contact on several clearance attempts, allowing the ball to bounce into the box.

Hemp eventually got a touch on the ball with her left boot, sending a grounded shot into the right side of the net.

Kerr once again nearly scored for a second time in the 82nd minute, but that headed shot went over the crossbar. The Lionesses cleared out another Matildas threat in the 83rd minute.

The Matildas earned another attempt off an 85th-minute corner kick, which came in from left back Stephanie Catley. The entry pass deflected off a crowd of defenders before it found Kerr about six yards from the goal.

The Matildas star drilled the ball with her right foot before it could hit the ground, but the attempt sailed wide of the right post.

Russo scored the clincher less than two minutes later.

Hemp dribbled down the center of the field, magnetizing Matildas defenders. She then spotted Russo to her right. The Lioness striker used her left foot to knife a pass through defenders, finding Russo as she bolted into the box.

Russo ran to her right and finished the play with a right-footed shot into the left side of the net, beating Arnold in the 86th minute.

No. 4 England will face No. 6 Spain in the title game at 6 a.m. EDT Sunday in Sydney. The game will air on Fox. The Spaniards and Lionesses will make their Women's World Cup final debuts.

England midfielder Lauren James, who was suspended for two games last week because of a stomp on Nigeria's Michelle Alozie in the Round of 16, is eligible to return for the finale.