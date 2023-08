The United States Women's National Team finished third at the 2020 Summer Games and lost in the group stage of the 2023 Women's World Cup under manager Vlatko Andonovski (R). File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- United States Women's National Team manager Vlatko Andonovski stepped down from his role, following the soccer squad's Round of 16 exit at the 2023 World Cup. Sources told ESPN, the New York Times and Yahoo Sports about the decision. The U.S. Soccer Federation is expected to announce the resignation Thursday. Advertisement

Andonovski, 46, started his tenure as U.S. women's coach in 2019. His four-year contract was set to expire at the end of this year. He took over for Jill Ellis, who led the Americans to World Cup titles in 2014 and 2019.

The U.S. women entered the 2023 World Cup with 13-consecutive victories in the tournament, including their last two titles. They extended that run with a 3-0 win over Vietnam in the group stage. They then drew with the Netherlands, ending their streak in their second group stage match.

The Americans barely got into the knockout stage after a 0-0 draw with Portugal. They then lost 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout to Sweden for their earlier World Cup exit in history.

Sweden will face Australia in the World Cup's third-round match at 4 a.m. EDT Saturday on Fox. Spain will face England in the final at 6 a.m. Sunday on the same network.

Advertisement

The Americans will face South Africa in a friendly at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in Cincinnati. The next edition of the Summer Games will run from July 26 to Aug. 11 in 2024 in Paris.