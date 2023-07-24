Trending
Soccer
July 24, 2023 / 9:47 AM

Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal makes $332M bid for soccer star Kylian Mbappe

By Alex Butler
Saudi Arabian soccer club Al-Hilal, which previously attempted to sign Lionel Messi, is now targeting PSG striker Kylian Mbappe (pictured). File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI
July 24 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabian soccer club Al-Hilal made a world-record $332 million bid to Paris Saint-German to acquire French forward Kylian Mbappe.

Sources told the BBC, CBS Sports and Sky Sports about the transfer fee offer Monday morning.

Mbappe, 24, started his senior career at Monaco. He joined PSG at first on loan in 2017 and signed a permanent deal with the French Ligue 1 club in 2018. Mbappe told PSG last year that he would not extend his contract past the 2024 season.

The star striker scored 29 goals and logged five assists in 34 Ligue 1 games this season for PSG. Mbappe scored 28 goals and logged 17 assists in 35 games during the 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign.

He led Ligue 1 in scoring in each of the last five seasons.

Mbappe scored in stoppage time of PSG's most-recent game, a 2-0 friendly win over Le Havre on Friday in Paris.

PSG will face Al-Nassr, the Saudi club that signed Cristiano Ronaldo in December, on Tuesday in Osaka, Japan. Al-Hilal will battle Al Ahly Tripoli in an Arab Club Champions Cup match Thursday in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hilal finished third, behind first-place Al-Ittihad and second-place Al-Nassr in the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League standings.

Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino, along with Ronaldo, are among the top former European players to join the Saudi Pro League over the last year.

Lionel Messi, Mbappe's former PSG teammate, rejected an offer earlier this month from Al-Hilal, opting instead to sign with Inter Miami.

Soccer star Kylian Mbappe to miss PSG-Bayern Champions League match Kylian Mbappe scores PSG-record five goals in French Cup shutout Soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo signs with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

