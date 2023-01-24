Trending
Soccer
Jan. 24, 2023 / 8:27 AM

Kylian Mbappe scores PSG-record five goals in French Cup shutout

By Alex Butler
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe scored three of his five goals in the first half of a 7-0 win over Pays de Cassel in the French Cup on Monday in Lens, France. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe scored three of his five goals in the first half of a 7-0 win over Pays de Cassel in the French Cup on Monday in Lens, France. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Star striker Kylian Mbappe scored five goals in a dominant 7-0 PSG win over Pays de Cassel in the Round of 32 of soccer's French Cup.

Midfielders Neymar and Carlos Soler also scored in the victory Monday at Estadio Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, France. Neymar also logged two assists. Mbappe scored in the 29th, 35th, 40th, 56th and 79th minutes. He also assisted Neymar's goal in the 33rd minute.

Mbappe's five goals set a record for the most in a single game in PSG history. He also reached 196 goals in his PSG tenure and is just four behind club leader Edinson Cavani (200).

"We are happy," Mbappe told beIN Sports. "We came here to qualify and to respect this team by playing at our level.

"That's what we did and we're very happy. Now we are going to prepare for the upcoming Ligue 1 schedule."

Mbappe drew first blood midway through the first half. Sergio Ramos sent a pass to left back Nuno Mendes while outside the box to start that sequence. Mendes then dribbled to the end line and fired a pass in front of the near post. Mbappe used a first-touch shot to hit an attempt off defender Lucas Thoor and past goalie Romain Samson.

PSG doubled the lead with Neymar's goal less than five minutes later. The Brazilian star did a give-and-go pass sequence with Mbappe at the top of the box to setup that score. Mbappe received a quick feed from Neymar. He then slid a pass between a crowd of defenders. Neymar finished the play with a left-footed shot, which deflected off Samson and went into the net.

Fullback Danilo Pereira then assisted Mbappe's second goal. The defender fired a very long pass over most of the players on field. The ball then fell into the box, ahead for Mbappe. The French striker settled the ball with his chest before he chipped Samson and found the back of the net.

Mbappe finished off a first-half hat trick with his next score. Midfielder Vitinha raced to track down a loose ball about 40 yards from the net to start that play. He then threaded a pass into the box for Mbappe. Mbappe then chopped down his left foot and put a shot into the right side of the net.

Mbappe scored his fourth goal about 10 minutes into the second half. Neymar sliced a long pass from the midfield circle to find Mbappe on that score.

Mbappe jumped around Samson to track down the feed. He then tapped in a shot into the open net from point-blank range.

Neymar went onto assist another goal less than 10 minutes later. He dribbled around Samson at the left post to start that sequence. He then sent a pass to Soler, who finished the play with a blind heel shot from point-blank range.

Soler then assisted Mbappe's fifth and final score in the 79th minute. The right wing received a pass on the right flank. He then curled a cross through the box toward the far post. Mbappe raced ahead of the final line of defenders and tapped in a shot with his right foot.

PSG will host Reims in a French Ligue 1 game at 2:45 p.m. EST Sunday in Paris.

